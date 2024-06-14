1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bonds Market with effect from 9.00 a.m. on 18-Jun-2024.

2. The short name of the Notes is OUEREITTrean4.1%270614S and the ISIN Code is SGXF36895278.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the 'SFA').

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in Singapore Dollar (SGD). The Notes will be in denomination of SGD250,000 and in integral multiples SGD250,000. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of SGD250,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 14-Jun-2024.

5. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

6. The Notes have been granted recognition under the SGX Sustainable Fixed Income initiative. SGX-ST may remove such recognition from the Notes at its discretion. The latest list of fixed income securities that have been granted recognition under the SGX Sustainable Fixed Income initiative is available on the SGX website.