Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

OUHUA ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with Registration Number 37791) ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 28 JUNE 2022 1. BACKGROUND The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Ouhua Energy Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to refer to: the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 passed by Parliament on 7 April 2020 which enables the Minister for Law by order to prescribe alternative arrangements for listed companies in Singapore to, inter alia , conduct general meetings, either wholly or partly, by electronic communication, video conferencing, teleconferencing or other electronic means; the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020, which was gazetted on 13 April 2020 and is deemed to have come into operation on 27 March 2020, and which sets out the alternative arrangements in respect of, inter alia , general meetings of companies in Singapore; and the joint statement released by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Exchange Regulation on 13 April 2020 (and subsequently updated on 27 April 2020, 22 June 2020, 1 October 2020, and 4 February 2022) which provides additional guidance on the conduct of general meetings amid the evolving COVID-19 situation, (collectively, the "Orders"). In view of the above developments and the evolving COVID-19 situation, the Board wishes to inform shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") that the Company's annual general meeting (the "Annual General Meeting") will be held by way of electronic means. DATE, TIME AND CONDUCT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board wishes to inform Shareholders that pursuant to the Orders, the Annual General Meeting will be convened and held by way of electronic means via live audio-and-visual or live audio-only webcast on 28 June 2022 at 4:00 p.m. to transact the business set out in the notice of Annual General Meeting dated 6 June 2022 (the " Notice of Annual General Meeting ").

The Company's Executive Chairman, Mr. Liang Guo Zhan, will preside as Chairman of the Annual General Meeting, conduct the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting and address relevant and substantial questions (as may be determined by the Company in its sole discretion) which Shareholders have submitted in advance. DOCUMENTS AND NO DESPATCH OF PRINTER COPIES OF DOCUMENT The Company has published the following documents: the annual report containing, inter alia , the audited financial statements of the Company and the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 (" FY2021 Annual Report ");

the Notice of Annual General Meeting; the Shareholders' proxy form for Annual General Meeting; the CDP depository proxy form for Annual General Meeting; and the Annual General Meeting Webcast Attendance Form. In line with the provisions under the Orders, no printed copies of any of the above documents will be despatched to Shareholders. The above documents are instead made available to Shareholders by electronic means via publication on: the SGX's website at https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements ; and the Company's corporate website at http://www.ohwa.com.sg . NO ATTENDANCE IN PERSON AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual General Meeting in person. Instead, alternative arrangements have been put in place to allow Shareholders to participate in the Annual General Meeting by: observing and listening to the Annual General Meeting proceedings via a live audio-and- visual webcast and live audio-only webcast; submitting questions in advance in relation to any resolution set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting or asking questions during the Annual General Meeting proceedings; and appointing the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting as proxy to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the Annual General Meeting. ALTERNATIVE ARRANGEMENTS FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Company has made the following alternative arrangements for Shareholders to participate at the Annual General Meeting: REGISTRATION FOR LIVE AUDIO-AND-VISUAL WEBCAST AND LIVE AUDIO-ONLY WEBCAST

Shareholders (whether individual or corporate) who wish to participate in the Annual General Meeting via live audio-and-visual webcast or live audio-only webcast must register by downloading the Webcast Attendance Form (which will be made available on the SGX's website at https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements http://www.ohwa.com.sg ) and submitting the completed and signed Webcast Attendance Form in the following manner to enable the Company to verify their status as Shareholders: by hand or by post to the office of the Company's Singapore Share Transfer Agent, Tricor

Barbinder Share Registration Services at 80 Robinson Road, #11-02 Singapore 068898; or by email to sg.is.proxy@sg.tricorglobal.com , in either case, by 4:00 p.m. on 26 June 2022. Upon successful verification, authenticated Shareholders who registered for the live audio- and-visual webcast or live audio-only webcast of the Annual General Meeting proceedings will receive an email no less than 24 hours before the Annual General Meeting from the Company,

which will contain instructions to access the live audio-and-visual webcast or the live audio- only webcast of the Annual General Meeting proceedings (the "Confirmation Email"). Shareholders who do not receive the Confirmation Email by 4:00 p.m. on 27 June 2022 but have registered by 4:00 p.m. on 26 June 2022 should contact the Company by email at sr@ohwa.cnby 9:00 p.m. on 27 June 2022. Persons who hold the Company's shares through relevant intermediaries (as defined in Section 181 of the Companies Act 1967 of Singapore) (including CPF/SRS investors) and who wish to participate in the Annual General Meeting should contact the relevant intermediary through which they hold such shares by 4:00 p.m. on 25 June 2022 in order for the necessary arrangements to be made for their participation in the Annual General Meeting. The Company shall be providing the link to the "live" webcast to each Shareholder who submits a valid Webcast Attendance Form. Non-SRS holders whose shares are registered under a Depository Agent must approach their respective Depository Agent to indicate their interest in participating in the "live" webcast and should not submit the Webcast Attendance Form. SUBMISSION OF QUESTIONS IN ADVANCE

Shareholders (whether individual or corporate) will be able to ask questions at the Annual General Meeting. However, it is recommended for Shareholders to submit their questions prior to the Annual General Meeting.

Shareholders who wish to submit questions relating to the business of the Annual General Meeting in advance of the Annual General Meeting must do so in the following manner: by email to sg.is.proxy@sg.tricorglobal.com ; or by post to Company's Singapore Share Transfer Agent, Tricor Barbinder Share

Registration Services at 80 Robinson Road, #11-02 Singapore 068898, in either case, by 4:00 p.m. on 14 June 2022. When sending in the questions, please provide full name, identification/registration number and the manner in which the shares of the Company are held for verification purposes, failing which, the submission will be treated as invalid. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit questions by email. The Company will endeavour to answer all relevant and substantial queries (as may be determined by the Company in its sole discretion) received from Shareholders prior to or during the Annual General Meeting. However, as there may not be sufficient time to address all such questions during the Annual General Meeting itself, the Company may also publish responses to questions which the Company is unable to address during the Annual General Meeting on the Company's corporate website and on SGX's website prior to the Annual General Meeting. Persons who hold the Company's shares through relevant intermediaries (as defined in Section 181 of the Companies Act 1967 of Singapore) (including CPF/SRS investors) and who wish to submit questions should contact the relevant intermediary through which they hold such shares by 4:00 p.m. on 14 June 2022. APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN AS PROXY AND SUBMISSION OF PROXY FORM

Shareholders may only exercise their voting rights at the Annual General Meeting via proxy voting.

Shareholders (where individual or corporate) who wish to vote on any or all of the resolutions to be tabled at the Annual General Meeting must appoint the Chairman as his/her/its proxy to attend, speak and vote on his/her/its behalf at the Annual General Meeting, in accordance with the instructions on the proxy form. Where Shareholders appoint the Chairman as their proxy, they must give specific instructions as to voting, or abstentions from voting, in respect of a resolution in the proxy form, failing which the appointment of the Chairman as proxy for that resolution will be treated as invalid. Shareholders who wish to submit a proxy form must first download the proxy form from the SGX's website at https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcementsor the Company's corporate website at http://www.ohwa.com.sg, complete and sign the proxy form, before submitting the duly executed proxy form in the manner described in the proxy form. MINUTES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

