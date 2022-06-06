Ouhua Energy : Annual Reports And Related Documents

Ouhua Energy Holdings Limited ("Ouhua Energy" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is one of the leading importers of liquefied petroleum gas ("LPG") in the People's Republic of China ("PRC") in terms of quantity. Ouhua Energy is strategically based in Chaozhou City, Guangdong Province, the "Ceramics Capital" of the PRC. Production of ceramics relies heavily on LPG.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Ouhua Energy captures about 40% of the local market share. In addition to importing most of the raw materials, namely butane and propane, from overseas suppliers and processing these into LPG, it also directly purchases LPG from domestic refineries for sale to customers across the PRC, and exports to Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand in Southeast Asia. Ouhua Energy is equipped with a comprehensive suite of production facilities, including over 100,000 cubic metres of LPG storage facilities, and a current annual LPG production capacity of 900,000 tonnes. These facilities are well located in a prime waterfront area supported by wharves that enable the Group to serve diverse markets beyond a geographical radius of 500 kilometres by land and 300 kilometres across the sea.

As a licenced tier-one LPG distributor, the Group is focusing its efforts on developing the LPG retail chain, including the construction of urban gas pipeline system. Moving towards a green, low- carbon emission economy environment, LPG is a clean energy and can be widely used in commercial vehicles. The Group is also committed to exploring the market in LPGfilling gas stations and the production of dimethyl ether ("DME"), to further integrate advanced technology into its operations and extend the product chain which utilises the same raw materials to ensure that it retains a competitive position in imports.

The strong emphasis on product quality, safety, embedded technologies and environmental practices has cemented the Group's distinguished reputation and contributed to a strong customer base. The core values of the business are to seize opportunities which are before us, earn and maintain the trust of our clients, establish a high-value market position, innovate and achieve sustainable development.