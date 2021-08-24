Ouhua Energy : Response To SGX Queries

OUHUA ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with Registration Number 37791)

RESPONSES TO SGX-ST QUERIES REGARDING THE COMPANY'S HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Ouhua Energy Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the queries raised by Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") on 19 August 2021 in relation to the Company's half-yearly financial statements for the financial period ended 30 June 2021 (the "HY2021"). All undefined terms used herein shall take their definitions provided in the financial statements for HY2021. The Company's responses to the queries are as follows:

1. SGX-STQuery

We note that the Company disclosed a breakdown of its investments in subsidiaries in Note 14 of the Financial Statements. Please confirm that the figures for HY2020 and HY2021 are accurate. In addition, please disclose: -

how the allowance for impairment of RMB 65.1 million was determined; the Board's confirmation as to whether it is satisfied with the reasonableness of the methodologies used to determine the amount of allowance for impairment; and the reasons for the allowance for impairment.

Company's Response

Please note that the comparative financial dates should be as at 30 June 2021 and as at 31 December 2020. We confirm that the figures disclosed under Note 14 are correct as of those dates.