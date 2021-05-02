Ourgame International : CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND REDESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

REDESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The board (''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'' and each a ''Director'') of Ourgame International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') announces that Mr. Lu Jingsheng (''Mr. Lu''), an independent non-executive Director, has been re-designated as an executive Director and appointed as a chief executive officer of the Company and due to his redesignation, he has also resigned as the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board, with effect from 1 May 2021, but will continue to serve as a member of the Risk Prevention and Digital Assets Management Committee.

The biographical details of Mr. Lu are set out below:

Mr. Lu Jingsheng (陸京生), aged 42, was appointed as an independent non-executive Director on 30 June 2020. He holds a bachelor of economics degree in international business administration from the University of International Business and Economics, and has the qualifications of American Certified Public Accountant, Chinese Certified Public Accountant and fund practice, as well as ACCA member of British Certified Public Accountant. Since June 2018, he has served as the financial director of Beijing International Advertising & Communication Group. From February 2013 to June 2018, he served as a director of Zhejiang Sunriver Culture Co., Ltd. and the responsible person for the Beijing region of Xiamen XTone Animation Co., Ltd. From October 2001 to October 2010, he served as the audit manager at the audit department of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants Co., Ltd. Beijing Branch and a senior auditor at the audit department of Deloitte's Boston Branch in the United States.

Mr. Lu has entered into a service contract with the Company for his role as the chief executive officer of the Company and an executive Director for a term of three years commencing on 1 May 2021 and he (in the capacity of executive Director) shall be subject to the requirements of retirement by rotation and re-election as stipulated in the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company and the Corporate Governance Code (the ''Corporate Governance Code'') as set out in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules''). During the term of his appointment, Mr. Lu shall be entitled to an aggregate annual remuneration package equivalent to approximately RMB1.02 million (or a pro rata amount for an incomplete year). The remuneration of Mr. Lu was determined with reference to his duties and responsibilities, the remuneration policy of the Company and the prevailing market standards.

As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, Mr. Lu confirmed that (i) he does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) he does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); (iii) he does not hold other positions with the Company or other members of the Group; and (iv) he does not hold any other directorships in the last three years in any other public companies of which the securities are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas.