Ourgame International : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The Board has established four committees, being the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee, the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee and the Risk Prevention and Digital Assets Management Committee. The table below details the membership and composition of each of the four committees with effect from 1 May 2021:

Risk Nomination Prevention and and Corporate Digital Assets Audit Remuneration Governance Management Director Committee Committee Committee Committee Mr. LI Yangyang - - Chairman - Mr. GAO Hong - Member - Chairman Mr. LU Jingsheng - - - Member Ms. FU Qiang - Member - Member Mr. HU Wen Member - - - Mr. LIU Jiang - - - Member Professor HUANG Yong - Chairman Member - Mr. MA Shaohua Member Member Member Vice Chairman

1 May 2021