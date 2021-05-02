Ourgame International : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

OURGAME INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
聯 眾 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司*
(a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6899)
List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
The members of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of Ourgame International Holdings Limited with effect from 1 May 2021 are set out below:
Executive Directors:
Mr. LI Yangyang (Chairman)
Mr. GAO Hong
Mr. LU Jingsheng (Chief Executive Officer)
Non-Executive Directors:
Mr. LIU Jiang
Ms. FU Qiang
Mr. HU Wen
Independent Non-Executive Directors:
Professor HUANG Yong
Mr. MA Shaohua