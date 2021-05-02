Log in
    6899   KYG6847M1087

OURGAME INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(6899)
Ourgame International : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

05/02/2021 | 06:19am EDT
OURGAME INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

聯 眾 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6899)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of Ourgame International Holdings Limited with effect from 1 May 2021 are set out below:

Executive Directors:

Mr. LI Yangyang (Chairman)

Mr. GAO Hong

Mr. LU Jingsheng (Chief Executive Officer)

Non-Executive Directors:

Mr. LIU Jiang

Ms. FU Qiang

Mr. HU Wen

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Professor HUANG Yong

Mr. MA Shaohua

- 1 -

The Board has established four committees, being the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee, the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee and the Risk Prevention and Digital Assets Management Committee. The table below details the membership and composition of each of the four committees with effect from 1 May 2021:

Risk

Nomination

Prevention and

and Corporate

Digital Assets

Audit

Remuneration

Governance

Management

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. LI Yangyang

-

-

Chairman

-

Mr. GAO Hong

-

Member

-

Chairman

Mr. LU Jingsheng

-

-

-

Member

Ms. FU Qiang

-

Member

-

Member

Mr. HU Wen

Member

-

-

-

Mr. LIU Jiang

-

-

-

Member

Professor HUANG Yong

-

Chairman

Member

-

Mr. MA Shaohua

Member

Member

Member

Vice Chairman

1 May 2021

  • For identification purpose only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Ourgame International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2021 10:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
