Ourgame International : PROXY FORM

OURGAME INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 聯 眾 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6899)

PROXY FORM

Form of proxy for use at the extraordinary general meeting of Ourgame International Holdings Limited to be held at the Conference Room, 10/F, Tower B Fairmont, No. 1 Building, 33# Community, Guangshun North Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC on Monday, 29 March 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (the ''Meeting'').

I/We,1 ofbeing the registered holder(s) of2

shares ofUS$0.00005 each in the capital of the above-named company (the ''Company''), hereby appoint3 the Chairman of the Meeting or failing him

of as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at the Conference Room, 10/F, Tower B Fairmont, No. 1 Building, 33# Community, Guangshun North Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC on Monday, 29 March 2021 at 10:00 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolution as set out in the notice convening the Meeting dated 10 March 2021 (the ''Notice''), or on any resolution or motion which is proposed thereat. My/our proxy is authorised and instructed to vote as indicated4 in respect of the undermentioned resolution.

Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Notice.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION5

For4 Against4

To approve, confirm and ratify the Stock Purchase Agreement in relation to the disposal of the entire issued share capital of Club Services, Inc. at a consideration of US$78,250,000 or an equivalent amount in Hong Kong dollar, and all the transactions contemplated thereunder; and to authorise any one of the Directors to do all such acts and things and sign, agree, ratify or execute all such documents or instrument under hand (or where required, under the common seal of the Company together with such other Director or person authorised by the board of Directors) and take all such steps as the Director in his/her discretion may consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to implement, give effect to or in connection with the Stock Purchase Agreement and any of the transactions contemplated thereunder and to agree to such variations, amendments or waivers of matters relating thereto as are, in the opinion of such Director, in the interest of the Company.

Dated Notes: (1) Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. (2) Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s). (3) If any proxy other than the Chairman is preferred, delete the words ''the Chairman of the Meeting'' and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. Any alteration made to this form of proxy must be initialled by the person(s) who signs it. (4) Please indicate with a ''✓'' in the appropriate space beside each of the resolutions how you wish the proxy to vote on your behalf on a poll. (5) The description of the resolution is by way of summary only. The full text appears in the notice convening the Meeting. (6) This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised. (7) In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote whether in person or by proxy will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders. For this purpose seniority is determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members in respect of the joint holding. (8) To be valid, this form of proxy together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority shall be deposited at the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the Meeting (i.e. before 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, 27 March 2021) or any adjourned Meeting. (9) A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you. (10) Delivery of this form of proxy shall not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting convened and in such event, this form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. (11) The Chairman of the Meeting will demand a poll on each of the resolutions submitted for determination at the Meeting. On a poll, every shareholder of the Company present in person or by a duly authorised corporate representative or by proxy shall have one vote for every share held by him/her. The results of the poll will be published on websites of the Company and HKEXnews following the Meeting. (12) The notice of the Meeting is set out in the Company's circular dated 10 March 2021.

the

day of

2021

Signature6 :

* For identification purposes only