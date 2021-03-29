Log in
Ourgame International : RESULT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 MARCH 2021 - WITHDRAWAL OF ORDINARY RESOLUTION

03/29/2021 | 09:32am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OURGAME INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED *

(a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6899)

RESULT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON

29 MARCH 2021 - WITHDRAWAL OF ORDINARY RESOLUTION

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of Ourgame International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 19 January 2021, (ii) the supplemental announcement of the Company dated 23 March 2021 (the ''Supplemental Announcement''), (iii) the circular of the Company dated 10 March 2021 (the ''Circular''), and (iv) the notice (the ''EGM Notice'') of extraordinary general meeting of the Company dated 10 March 2021 (the ''EGM'') in relation to the proposed disposal of the entire issued and outstanding equity interests of Club Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries (the ''Proposed Disposal'').

Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular and the Supplemental Announcement unless otherwise defined.

WITHDRAWAL OF ORDINARY RESOLUTION

As disclosed in the Supplemental Announcement, the Amended Stock Purchase Agreement was entered into, in which there have been significant and material changes concerning the Proposed Disposal, and the EGM was originally convened to consider and (if appropriate) to approve the Proposed Disposal on the terms contained in the Stock Purchase Agreement entered into on 19 January 2021 and all transactions contemplated thereunder. In view of the significant and material changes concerning the Proposed Disposal, as advised by the Company's Cayman legal advisers, the ordinary resolution as set out in the EGM Notice is therefore redundant and should not be put for voting in the EGM. The Shareholders present approved the withdrawal of the ordinary resolution in relation to the Proposed Disposal.

Another extraordinary general meeting will be convened to consider the Amended Stock Purchase Agreement and all transactions contemplated thereunder, and a notice of such meeting will be given to the Shareholders pursuant to the articles of the Company and the Listing Rules.

By Order of the Board

Ourgame International Holdings Limited

Li Yangyang

Chairman and Executive Director

Beijing, 29 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Li Yangyang and Mr. Gao Hong as executive directors; Mr. Liu Jiang, Ms. Fu Qiang and Mr. Hu Wen as non-executive directors; and Professor Huang Yong, Mr. Ma Shaohua and Mr. Lu Jingsheng as independent non-executive directors.

*

For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Ourgame International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 13:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
