Ourgame International : RESULT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 MARCH 2021 - WITHDRAWAL OF ORDINARY RESOLUTION

RESULT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON

29 MARCH 2021 - WITHDRAWAL OF ORDINARY RESOLUTION

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of Ourgame International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 19 January 2021, (ii) the supplemental announcement of the Company dated 23 March 2021 (the ''Supplemental Announcement''), (iii) the circular of the Company dated 10 March 2021 (the ''Circular''), and (iv) the notice (the ''EGM Notice'') of extraordinary general meeting of the Company dated 10 March 2021 (the ''EGM'') in relation to the proposed disposal of the entire issued and outstanding equity interests of Club Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries (the ''Proposed Disposal'').

Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular and the Supplemental Announcement unless otherwise defined.

WITHDRAWAL OF ORDINARY RESOLUTION

As disclosed in the Supplemental Announcement, the Amended Stock Purchase Agreement was entered into, in which there have been significant and material changes concerning the Proposed Disposal, and the EGM was originally convened to consider and (if appropriate) to approve the Proposed Disposal on the terms contained in the Stock Purchase Agreement entered into on 19 January 2021 and all transactions contemplated thereunder. In view of the significant and material changes concerning the Proposed Disposal, as advised by the Company's Cayman legal advisers, the ordinary resolution as set out in the EGM Notice is therefore redundant and should not be put for voting in the EGM. The Shareholders present approved the withdrawal of the ordinary resolution in relation to the Proposed Disposal.

Another extraordinary general meeting will be convened to consider the Amended Stock Purchase Agreement and all transactions contemplated thereunder, and a notice of such meeting will be given to the Shareholders pursuant to the articles of the Company and the Listing Rules.

