Ouro Fino Saúde Animal Participações S A : Material Fact - 01/29/2021

OURO FINO SAÚDE ANIMAL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Corporate taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) 20.258.278/0001-70

Corporate Registration Number (NIRE) 35.300.465.415

MATERIAL FACT

Stock Repurchase Program issued by the Company and Long-TermStock-Based

Incentive Plan

OURO FINO SAÚDE ANIMAL PARTICIPAÇÕES SA ("Company" or "OFSA"), pursuant to Paragraph 4 of Section 157 of Law 6404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporations Law"), of the provisions of CVM Instruction 567, dated September 17, 2015 ("ICVM nº 567"), and CVM Instruction 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended ("ICVM nº 358"), hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company ("AGE") approved, at a meeting held on this date, the Stock Repurchase Program issued by the Company ("Repurchase Program"), whose objective is the acquisition of up to 1,078,000 (one million and seventy-eight thousand) ordinary nominative shares without par value issued by the Company, without equity reduction, in order to be held in treasury, aiming to maximize the generation of value to shareholders, and, eventually, to be used to comply with the Long Term Stock-Based Incentive Plan ("Plan") also approved in this date by the Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting and further detailed below, which may also be canceled or divested.

The Repurchase Program, also, has the following characteristics:

the acquisitions, the object of the Repurchase Program, may be made within a period of up to 18 (eighteen) months, beginning on January 30th, 2021 and ending on July 29th, 2022, and is up to the Board the decision about the time and number of shares to be acquired, either in a single transaction or in a series of transactions; the total number of ordinary shares issued by the Company that may be acquired, that is, 1,078,000 (one million and seventy-eight thousand) shares, represents approximately 4.57% (four point fifty-seven per percent) of the shares in circulation on market, which are currently 23,573,333 (twenty-three million, five hundred and seventy-three thousand, three hundred and thirty-three) shares, traded on B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão under the Trading Code "OFSA3.SA"; and the acquisition operations will be carried out on the trading floor of BM& FBOVESPA, at market prices, with the intermediation of the following financial institution: XP Investimentos CCTVM S.A., with headquarters at Av. Chedid Jafet, 75 - Torre Sul Vila Olímpia / SP CEP: 04551 -060, CPNJ 02.332.886 / 0001-04.

On this occasion, the Company informs its shareholders and the market in general that the AGE also approved the Plan, which aims to: