MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Ouro Fino Saúde Animal Participações S.A.

OURO FINO SAÚDE ANIMAL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(OFSA3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ouro Fino Saúde Animal Participações S A : Material Fact - 01/29/2021

01/29/2021 | 05:24pm EST
OURO FINO SAÚDE ANIMAL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Corporate taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) 20.258.278/0001-70

Corporate Registration Number (NIRE) 35.300.465.415

MATERIAL FACT

Stock Repurchase Program issued by the Company and Long-TermStock-Based

Incentive Plan

OURO FINO SAÚDE ANIMAL PARTICIPAÇÕES SA ("Company" or "OFSA"), pursuant to Paragraph 4 of Section 157 of Law 6404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporations Law"), of the provisions of CVM Instruction 567, dated September 17, 2015 ("ICVM nº 567"), and CVM Instruction 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended ("ICVM nº 358"), hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company ("AGE") approved, at a meeting held on this date, the Stock Repurchase Program issued by the Company ("Repurchase Program"), whose objective is the acquisition of up to 1,078,000 (one million and seventy-eight thousand) ordinary nominative shares without par value issued by the Company, without equity reduction, in order to be held in treasury, aiming to maximize the generation of value to shareholders, and, eventually, to be used to comply with the Long Term Stock-Based Incentive Plan ("Plan") also approved in this date by the Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting and further detailed below, which may also be canceled or divested.

The Repurchase Program, also, has the following characteristics:

  1. the acquisitions, the object of the Repurchase Program, may be made within a period of up to 18 (eighteen) months, beginning on January 30th, 2021 and ending on July 29th, 2022, and is up to the Board the decision about the time and number of shares to be acquired, either in a single transaction or in a series of transactions;
  2. the total number of ordinary shares issued by the Company that may be acquired, that is, 1,078,000 (one million and seventy-eight thousand) shares, represents approximately 4.57% (four point fifty-seven per percent) of the shares in circulation on market, which are currently 23,573,333 (twenty-three million, five hundred and seventy-three thousand, three hundred and thirty-three) shares, traded on B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão under the Trading Code "OFSA3.SA"; and
  3. the acquisition operations will be carried out on the trading floor of BM& FBOVESPA, at market prices, with the intermediation of the following financial institution: XP Investimentos CCTVM S.A., with headquarters at Av. Chedid Jafet, 75 - Torre Sul Vila Olímpia / SP CEP: 04551 -060, CPNJ 02.332.886 / 0001-04.

On this occasion, the Company informs its shareholders and the market in general that the AGE also approved the Plan, which aims to:

  1. stimulate the expansion, success and achievement of the Company's social objectives;
  2. align the interests of the Company's shareholders with those of the Eligible Persons;
  3. enable the Company or other companies under its control to attract and keep Eligible Persons linked to it and encourage the creation of value for the Company; and
  4. share risks and gains equally between shareholders, managers and employees.

The Board of Directors will be responsible for interpreting, organizing and managing the Plan, and the Board may even create Long-Term Incentive Programs within the Plan, in which will be deliberated: (i) the Counting Period; (ii) the Eligible Persons; (iii) the Base Remuneration of each Beneficiary; (iv) the Base Number of Shares of each Beneficiary; (v) the Performance Indicators; and (vi) the Performance Goals.

The minutes of the AGE and the entire approved Plan will be made available on the Company's investor relations website (https://ri.ourofino.com/), as well as on the CVM website (www.cvm.gov.br) and the B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br)

Cravinhos, January 29th, 2021

Marcelo da Silva

Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ourofino Saúde Animal Participações SA published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 22:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 685 M 125 M 125 M
Net income 2020 66,4 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
Net Debt 2020 189 M 34,5 M 34,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
Yield 2020 1,60%
Capitalization 1 767 M 323 M 323 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,86x
EV / Sales 2021 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 14,3%
Chart OURO FINO SAÚDE ANIMAL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ouro Fino Saúde Animal Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OURO FINO SAÚDE ANIMAL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 35,50 BRL
Last Close Price 32,75 BRL
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,40%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jardel Massari Chief Executive Officer & Director
Norival Bonamichi Chairman
José Francisco Hintze Vice Chairman
Luiz Antônio Santos Baptista Independent Director
Marcio Guedes Pereira Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OURO FINO SAÚDE ANIMAL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-9.03%326
ZOETIS-5.42%74 394
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-3.81%13 921
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC6.96%5 476
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.9.00%3 981
VIRBAC-9.66%2 199
