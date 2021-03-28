World Bank re-engages with Sudan following arrears clearance

KHARTOUM, March 28 (Reuters) - The World Bank will shortly
begin the process of allocating some $2 billion in grants to
Sudan, a bank official said, representing the country's return
to the international financial system after decades of
isolation.
Priority areas for the funds will be defined following
meetings early next month, and allocations would take into
account a peace deal signed last year, Ousmane Dione, World Bank
country director for Sudan, said.
The peace agreement, signed between the transitional
government and several of the groups that fought ousted
president Omar al-Bashir across the country, entails extensive
development spending.
In a statement on Friday, Sudan's cabinet had highlighted
agriculture, infrastructure, health, and education as priority
areas for investment.
"Making sure that those resources are being spent where they
can contribute to reducing the gap between the centre and the
periphery is extremely important," Dione told Reuters in an
interview on Saturday.
While Sudan's government is expected to "take the driver's
seat" for those projects, they could include partnerships with
the private sector where advantageous, he added.
The World Bank's International Development Agency (IDA)
committed on Friday to providing the $2 billion across the
coming two years, purely in the form of grants.
The new funding was made possible by the clearance of
Sudan's arrears to the bank, which was facilitated by a $1.15
billion bridge loan from the United States, which the World Bank
has repaid.
"What Sudan is currently liable for is to make sure the
country doesn't fall back into arrears to IDA," said Dione,
adding that the country carried no liability for the bridge
loan. Some $215 million in direct budget support was allocated
to Sudan to cushion the fiscal burden on government, he said.
The government ruling following Bashir's ouster has made
painful economic reforms including the reduction of energy
subsidies and a currency devaluation, as the country implements
an IMF-monitored programme amidst an economic crisis.
Under Bashir, Sudan's ability to attract foreign lending and
investment dried up, and it accumulated external debt estimated
at $50 billion by the IMF.
Sudan hopes to embark on a debt relief process in June.
(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; editing by Philippa Fletcher)