Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ouster, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OUST   US68989M1036

OUSTER, INC.

(OUST)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
0.9634 USD   +0.68%
10:12aBurkina Faso coup leader says situation 'is under control'
RE
08:17aBurkina Faso's self-declared military leader says "situation is under control"
RE
10/01Gunfire, confusion grip Burkina Faso day after coup, fire breaks out at French embassy
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Burkina Faso coup leader says situation 'is under control'

10/02/2022 | 10:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Captain Ibrahim Traore looks on during the announcement on television that he has ousted Burkina Faso's military leader Paul-Henri Damiba and dissolved the government and constitution, in Ouagadougou

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Burkina Faso's self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore said on Sunday that order was being restored in the country, after violent protests against the French embassy and days of fighting as his faction moved to topple the government.

Traore's team urged people to refrain from acts of vandalism at the embassy, targeted by protesters after an officer involved in the ongoing coup said France had sheltered President Paul-Henri Damiba at a French military base in the West African country and that he was planning a counter-offensive.

The French foreign ministry denied the base had hosted Damiba after his ouster on Friday. Damiba also denied he was at the base, saying the reports were a deliberate manipulation of public opinion. His whereabouts remain unknown.

"We want to inform the population that the situation is under control and order is being restored," an army officer said in a statement broadcast on national television. Traore, an army captain, stood beside the officer and was flanked by other armed and masked soldiers.

The city was mostly calm on Sunday after sporadic gunfire across the capital throughout Saturday between opposing factions of the army.

"We invite you to continue with your activities and refrain from all acts of violence and vandalism... notably that against the French embassy and the French military base," the officer loyal to Traore said, urging people to remain calm.

Damiba himself led a coup earlier this year against a civilian government that had lost support over rising violence by Islamist extremists. Damiba's failure to stop attacks by the militant groups had led to anger in the ranks of the armed forces in the former French-protectorate.

The statement came after hundreds of people, some waving Russian flags and supporting Traore's takeover gathered in protest in front of the French embassy on Saturday and Sunday, throwing stones and burning tires and debris on Saturday and early on Sunday.

Anti-French demonstrators also gathered and stoned the French Cultural Centre in the Southern town of Bobo-Dioulasso. French business interests were also vandalised on Sunday morning.

Burkina Faso has become the epicentre of attacks carried out by groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, after violence that began in neighbouring Mali in 2012 spread to other countries south of the Sahara Desert.

Thousands have been killed in raids on rural communities and millions have been forced to flee despite Damiba's promise to tackle insecurity following his coup in January. This week, at least 11 soldiers died in an attack in northern Burkina Faso. Dozens of civilians are still missing following the attack.

(Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga and Anne Mimault Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Frank Jack Daniel)

By Thiam Ndiaga and Anne Mimault


© Reuters 2022
All news about OUSTER, INC.
10:12aBurkina Faso coup leader says situation 'is under control'
RE
08:17aBurkina Faso's self-declared military leader says "situation is under control"
RE
10/01Gunfire, confusion grip Burkina Faso day after coup, fire breaks out at French embassy
RE
09/28Trial over Guinea 2009 stadium massacre begins as victims hope for justice
RE
09/24Iranian exile group urges for support at White House
RE
09/23Sri Lanka aims to have $2.9 billion IMF loan finalised in December - sources
RE
09/23West African bloc sanctions Guinea, condemns Mali for detaining Ivorian troops
RE
09/23Sudan's leader says date for elections not fixed
RE
09/23Sri Lanka to unveil debt restructuring plan to creditors
RE
09/22Sudan's leader says date for elections not fixed
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OUSTER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 175 M 175 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 290
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart OUSTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ouster, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUSTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,96 $
Average target price 5,33 $
Spread / Average Target 454%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angus Pacala Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anna Brunelle Chief Financial Officer
Susan Heystee Chairman
Mark Frichtl Chief Technology Officer
Darien Spencer Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OUSTER, INC.-81.47%175
HEXAGON AB-27.11%25 389
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-35.25%17 294
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-22.76%15 815
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-55.98%13 613
GOERTEK INC.-51.02%12 451