Burkina Faso's self-declared military leader says "situation is under control"

The West African nation remained on edge after Traore accused President Paul-Henri Damiba on Saturday of staging a counter-offensive after his apparent ouster a day earlier.

The standoff led to sporadic gunfire across the capital throughout Saturday between opposing factions of the army.

"We want to inform the population that the situation is under control and order is being restored," an army officer said in a statement broadcast on national television. The officer was flanked by Traore and other armed and masked soldiers.

