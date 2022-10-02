Advanced search
  5. Ouster, Inc.
    OUST   US68989M1036

OUSTER, INC.

(OUST)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
0.9634 USD   +0.68%
10/01Gunfire, confusion grip Burkina Faso day after coup, fire breaks out at French embassy
RE
09/28Trial over Guinea 2009 stadium massacre begins as victims hope for justice
RE
09/24Iranian exile group urges for support at White House
RE
Burkina Faso's self-declared military leader says "situation is under control"

10/02/2022 | 08:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO - Captain Ibrahim Traore looks on during the announcement on television that he has ousted Burkina Faso's military leader Paul-Henri Damiba and dissolved the government and constitution, in Ouagadougou

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Burkina Faso's self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore said on Sunday that the situation was under control, urging people to refrain from acts of vandalism targeting the French embassy, a statement read on national television said.

The West African nation remained on edge after Traore accused President Paul-Henri Damiba on Saturday of staging a counter-offensive after his apparent ouster a day earlier.

The standoff led to sporadic gunfire across the capital throughout Saturday between opposing factions of the army.

"We want to inform the population that the situation is under control and order is being restored," an army officer said in a statement broadcast on national television. The officer was flanked by Traore and other armed and masked soldiers.

(Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga and Anne Mimault Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 175 M 175 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 290
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart OUSTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ouster, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUSTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,96 $
Average target price 5,33 $
Spread / Average Target 454%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angus Pacala Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anna Brunelle Chief Financial Officer
Susan Heystee Chairman
Mark Frichtl Chief Technology Officer
Darien Spencer Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OUSTER, INC.-81.47%175
HEXAGON AB-27.11%25 389
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-35.25%17 294
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-22.76%15 815
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-55.98%13 613
GOERTEK INC.-51.02%12 451