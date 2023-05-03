Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ouster, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OUST   US68989M2026

OUSTER, INC.

(OUST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:59:44 2023-05-03 pm EDT
3.755 USD   +8.84%
03:18pEgypt launches national dialogue amid ongoing security crackdown
RE
01:22pPeru actions in violent protests could be classified as massacre, rights group says
RE
05/01Al Jazeera journalist freed from pretrial detention in Egypt
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Egypt launches national dialogue amid ongoing security crackdown

05/03/2023 | 03:18pm EDT
CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt launched a national political dialogue on Wednesday that authorities said was meant to generate debate around the country's future, though the chair of the event said several areas of discussion would be off limits.

The dialogue, announced by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in April 2022, aims to produce political, economic and social reform recommendations that could be presented for Sisi's consideration.

It is one of several steps aimed at countering criticism of Egypt's human rights record. Other measures include a five-year human rights strategy and a presidential amnesty committee that is considering thousands of requests to free some of those jailed under Sisi's rule.

"I urge you to do the effort to make the national dialogue experience a success," Sisi said in a recorded message to the dialogue's opening session, adding that he had followed preparations closely and that "differences in opinion do not damage the cause of a nation".

The dialogue's chairperson, Diaa Rashwan, said all sessions would be open to the media but discussions around the constitution, foreign policy and "strategic national security" would be off limits.

Critics say recent steps on human rights are cosmetic, pointing to continuing detentions and arrests of dissidents, and say they doubt the dialogue signals real change.

The dialogue "had nothing to do with actual security practices on the ground," said Wesam Ata, researcher at the Egyptian rights group Association for Freedom of Thought and Expression (AFTE). "Anyone who does anything that security decides they should be arrested for will be arrested."

Khaled Dawoud, spokesman for the Civil Democratic Movement, a coalition of secular and leftist opposition groups that are participating in the dialogue, said continuing arrests create "serious doubts" about the government's commitment to political reform.

The Interior Ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Rights groups estimate tens of thousands of people including liberal activists as well as Islamists have been jailed since Sisi led the ouster of Muslim Brotherhood President Mohamed Mursi in 2013.

Sisi and his supporters say the crackdown was needed to stabilise the country.

(Reporting by Farah Saafan; Editing by Aidan Lewis and Cynthia Osterman)

By Farah Saafan


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 87,9 M - -
Net income 2023 -158 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,82x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 134 M 134 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 270
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart OUSTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ouster, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUSTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,45 $
Average target price 17,92 $
Spread / Average Target 419%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angus Pacala Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark B. Weinswig Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Theodore L. Tewksbury Executive Chairman
Mark Frichtl Chief Technology Officer
Darien Spencer Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OUSTER, INC.-60.02%136
HEXAGON AB7.52%30 411
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED18.93%21 796
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED4.21%19 607
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-0.38%14 775
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-11.79%11 400
