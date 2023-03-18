Advanced search
    OUST   US68989M1036

OUSTER, INC.

(OUST)
  Report
2023-03-17
0.9375 USD   -4.57%
12:34pEx-PM Khan attends court as police storm home
RE
08:03aEgyptian, Turkey FMs meet in Cairo as ties thaw
RE
06:07aPakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan marks court presence as supporters clash with police
RE
Ex-PM Khan attends court as police storm home

03/18/2023
STORY: Police in riot gear stormed the house of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore on Saturday (March 18) and clashed with his supporters.

While he officially marked his appearance in court to comply with judicial orders and left again, according to an aide.

More clashes outside the court prevented him going in, according to local media.

So the judge allowed him to sign the documents from his vehicle.

Khan is charged with unlawfully selling state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries while in office, which he denies.

He has led nationwide protests since his ouster from power last year and has a number of cases registered against him.

The police unsuccessfully tried to arrest him on Tuesday (March 14) outside his home, clashing with his supporters during the attempt.

Hours earlier, the former cricket star told Reuters he had formed a committee to lead his party if he is arrested.

Khan was shot and wounded while campaigning in November and said his life was still in danger.

"This assassination attempt on me, the powerful people are behind it. And you know, my life is even more at threat than it was then, because these people are worried -- all sitting in powerful positions -- that if I come back into power, which they know in elections we will win. So they're trying to, you know, make sure that I don't get there."

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter to criticize Khan, saying he was using people as human shields and attempting to intimidate the judiciary.


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on OUSTER, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 46,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -133 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 173 M 173 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 290
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart OUSTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ouster, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends OUSTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,94 $
Average target price 3,10 $
Spread / Average Target 231%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angus Pacala Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark B. Weinswig Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Theodore L. Tewksbury Executive Chairman
Mark Frichtl Chief Technology Officer
Darien Spencer Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OUSTER, INC.8.63%173
HEXAGON AB3.03%28 837
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED23.37%22 697
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED2.09%19 189
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION12.60%14 841
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-3.07%12 529