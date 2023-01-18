Advanced search
    OUST   US68989M1036

OUSTER, INC.

(OUST)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-17 pm EST
1.270 USD   +4.96%
04:01aEx-PM Khan pushes for early Pakistan election by dissolving second provincial govt
RE
01/17Leading Independent Proxy Firm ISS Joins Glass, Lewis & Co. in Recommending that Velodyne Lidar Stockholders Vote “FOR” the Merger with Ouster, Inc.
BU
Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mostly Lower; China's Economic Growth Fell to Near-Historic Lows
DJ
Ex-PM Khan pushes for early Pakistan election by dissolving second provincial govt

01/18/2023 | 04:01am EST
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad,

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - Seeking to force Pakistan to hold an early national election, the opposition party led by former prime minister Imran Khan dissolved its provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, three days after doing the same in Punjab province.

Under the rules, fresh polls for the two provincial assemblies should be held within 90 days, and Khan's Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is gambling on the national government being unable to afford to hold the provincial elections separately from a national election, which is otherwise due by October.

Pakistan has four provinces, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the northwest and Punjab in the east account for more that half of the country's 220 million population.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's governor Ghulam Ali said he had accepted the resignation tendered by the PTI government a day earlier, telling reporters that he had "no other option".

The 70-year-old Khan, a former captain of Pakistan international cricket team, has been demanding snap polls since his ouster in a confidence vote in parliament in April.

He has also led a nationwide protest campaign against his successor Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and was shot and wounded at a rally in October.

Sharif, whose government is trying to steer the economy out of a severe crisis that was worsened by the devastating floods in the country last year, has repeatedly rejected the calls for early polls.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Jibran Ahmad


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 46,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -133 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,66x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 235 M 235 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 290
Free-Float 67,0%
Technical analysis trends OUSTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,27 $
Average target price 3,10 $
Spread / Average Target 144%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angus Pacala Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anna Brunelle Chief Financial Officer
Susan Heystee Chairman
Mark Frichtl Chief Technology Officer
Darien Spencer Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OUSTER, INC.47.16%235
HEXAGON AB11.10%31 261
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED15.38%21 586
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED4.06%19 504
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION14.50%15 164
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED7.11%13 913