Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ouster, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OUST   US68989M1036

OUSTER, INC.

(OUST)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/08 04:00:02 pm EDT
4.220 USD   -4.95%
04/07OUSTER : Volumetric Measurement and Raw Material Processing with 3D Digital Lidar
PU
04/07Pakistan court rules against Imran Khan, bringing his ouster closer
RE
04/07Pakistani PM Khan says he will continue to fight as he faces ouster vote
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox-No Pakistani prime minister has completed a full tenure

04/09/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pakistani lawmakers of the united opposition vote on a motion of no-confidence to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - No prime minister has completed a full five-year tenure in Pakistan's 75-year history - a trend extended with the ouster of Imran Khan, who lost a no-confidence vote on Sunday.

Up until that point, Pakistan, a parliamentary democracy for most of its history, has had a total of 29 prime ministers since 1947 - one of whom took on the role twice in one year.

On 18 occasions, they have been removed on different pretexts, including corruption charges, direct military coups and forced resignations due to infighting in ruling groups. There was one assassination.

The remaining premiers held the position for a limited time as caretakers to oversee fresh elections or to see out a dismissed premier's tenure.

The year 1993 was particularly fraught, with five changes in the premiership.

The shortest tenure for a prime minister is two weeks, while the longest is four years and two months.

Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has been elected prime minister three times - in 1990, 1997 and 2013 - the most for a single candidate.

Following is a list of prime ministers whose tenures ended prematurely since 1947. It does not include caretaker premiers or those who completed another prime minister's term:

- Liaquat Ali Khan. Pakistan's first prime minister. Took office in August 1947. He was assassinated at a political rally on Oct. 16, 1951.

Tenure: Four years and two months.

- Khawaja Nazimuddin. Took office on Oct. 17, 1951. He was dismissed on April 17, 1953, by the country's governor general - a powerful position inherited from British colonial rule - on charges of mismanaging religious riots.

Tenure: One year and six months.

- Muhammad Ali Bogra. Took office April 17, 1953. Resigned on Aug. 11, 1955.

Tenure: Two years and three months.

- Chaudhri Mohammad Ali. Took office in August 1955. Internal differences in the ruling party led to his ouster on Sept. 12, 1956.

Tenure: One year and one month.

- Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy. Took office on Sept. 12, 1956. Forced from office after differences with other power centres on Oct. 18, 1957.

Tenure: One year and one month.

- Ibrahim Ismail Chundrigar. Took office in October 1957. Resigned on Dec. 16, 1957, faced with a no-confidence vote in parliament.

Tenure: Less than two months.

- Malik Feroz Khan Noon. Took office Dec. 16, 1957. Dismissed due to the imposition of martial law in Pakistan on Oct. 7, 1958.

Tenure: Less than 10 months.

- Noorul Amin. Took office Dec. 7, 1971. Left office on Dec. 20, 1971, shortly after the secession of Bangladesh from Pakistan.

Tenure: Less than two weeks.

- Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Took office on Aug. 14, 1973. He was overthrown by a military coup on July 5, 1977, and eventually jailed and executed.

Tenure: Three years and 11 months.

- Muhammad Khan Junejo. Took office in March 1985. He was dismissed on May 29, 1988, by the military chief who was also the president.

Tenure: Three years and two months.

- Benazir Bhutto. Daughter of slain premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the first woman leader of a Muslim nation. Took office on Dec. 2, 1988. Her government was dismissed on Aug. 6, 1990, by the president, a close aid of the deceased military ruler, on charges of corruption.

Tenure: One year and eight months.

It would be the first of three governments dismissed on similar charges using the sweeping powers of the president.

- Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Took office Nov. 6, 1990. His government was also dismissed by the president on similar charges to Bhutto on April 18, 1993.

He was able to get the decision overturned by the courts a few weeks later and returned to office, but resigned again after differences with the military.

Total tenure: Two years and seven months.

- Benazir Bhutto. Returned to power for her second tenure in Oct. 19, 1993. Was dismissed by the president once again on charges of misgovernance on Nov. 5, 1996.

Tenure: Just over three years.

- Nawaz Sharif. Came to power a second time on Feb. 17, 1997. Overthrown by a military coup - the third in Pakistan's history - on Oct. 12, 1999.

Tenure: Two years and eight months.

- Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali. Elected prime minister during military rule in November 2002. He resigned after differences with the military on June 26, 2004.

Tenure: One year and seven months.

- Yousaf Raza Gilani. Elected prime minister on March 25, 2008. He was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2012 on charges of "contempt of court".

Tenure: Four years and one month.

- Nawaz Sharif. Elected prime minister for a third time on June 5, 2013. He was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan on charges of concealing assets on July 28, 2017.

Tenure: Four years and two months.

- Imran Khan. Elected as prime minister on Aug. 18, 2018. Voted out of power via a no-confidence motion by the opposition on April 10, 2022.

Tenure: Three years and seven months.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Writing by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

By Syed Raza Hassan


© Reuters 2022
All news about OUSTER, INC.
04/07OUSTER : Volumetric Measurement and Raw Material Processing with 3D Digital Lidar
PU
04/07Pakistan court rules against Imran Khan, bringing his ouster closer
RE
04/07Pakistani PM Khan says he will continue to fight as he faces ouster vote
RE
04/07Pakistani PM Khan says he will continue to fight as he faces ouster vote
RE
04/07Pakistani opposition leader Sharif says he is allies' candidate for the next PM
RE
04/04Ouster to Present at Upcoming Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Automotive Summit
BU
04/01OUSTER : Object Detection and Tracking using Deep Learning and Ouster Python SDK
PU
04/01OUSTER : Harnessing technology to improve road safety
PU
03/31INTELLIGENT SENSING WITH DIGITAL LID : From Autonomous Vehicles and Robots to Smart Cities..
PU
03/31Chardan Research Initiates Ouster at Buy With $7 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OUSTER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 77,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -129 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,48x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 729 M 729 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 278
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart OUSTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ouster, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUSTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,22 $
Average target price 11,60 $
Spread / Average Target 175%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angus Pacala Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anna Brunelle Chief Financial Officer
Susan Heystee Chairman
Mark Frichtl Chief Technology Officer
Darien Spencer Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OUSTER, INC.-18.85%729
HEXAGON AB-5.64%38 708
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-16.83%24 980
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED10.02%22 686
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-30.17%21 950
GOERTEK INC.-37.30%17 814