Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ouster, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OUST   US68989M1036

OUSTER, INC.

(OUST)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-17 pm EDT
0.9375 USD   -4.57%
04:45aFormer Pakistan PM Imran Khan appears in court, fearing arrest
RE
04:01aPakistan's Imran Khan: committee to lead party if I'm arrested
RE
03/16Ouster Doubles Smart Infrastructure Programs with Over 210 Awarded Projects in 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan appears in court, fearing arrest

03/18/2023 | 04:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan speaks with Reuters during an intervew, in Lahore

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared in court on Saturday as police were entering his home and after he expressed fear of arrest in a standoff with the government that has led to intense clashes with his supporters.

Facing a spate of legal challenges, including one that prompted a failed attempt to arrest him on Tuesday, Khan was addressing charges in the court in the capital Islamabad of unlawfully selling state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries while in office.

Hours earlier at his home in Lahore, the former cricket legend told Reuters he has formed a committee to lead his party if he is arrested.

He has led nationwide protests after his ouster from power last year and has had a spate of cases registered against him. The police unsuccessfully tried to arrest him on Tuesday.

Police entered his property after Khan entered the Islamabad court. Earlier this week, police and Khan's supporters clashed outside his home earlier during the arrest attempt.

Khan, who was shot and wounded while campaigning in November, said in an interview the threat to his life is greater than before and asserted - without providing evidence - that his political opponents and the military want to block him from standing in elections later this year.

The military and government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Security was tight around the judicial complex where Khan, 70, arrived in a motorcade surrounded by supporters.

The court has previously issued arrest warrants for Khan in the case as he had failed to appear on previous hearings despite summons.

(Reporting by Akhtar Soomro in Islamabad, Ariba Shahid in Karachi and Mubasher Bukhari in Lahore; Editing by William Mallard)

By Ariba Shahid and Akhtar Soomro


© Reuters 2023
All news about OUSTER, INC.
04:45aFormer Pakistan PM Imran Khan appears in court, fearing arrest
RE
04:01aPakistan's Imran Khan: committee to lead party if I'm arrested
RE
03/16Ouster Doubles Smart Infrastructure Programs with Over 210 Awarded Projects in 2022
BU
03/15European Midday Briefing: Rate Worries Hammer -2-
DJ
03/15North American Morning Briefing: Futures Deep in -2-
DJ
03/15USP Group Initiates Legal Proceedings Against Shareholders Seeking CEO Ouster
MT
03/14Ecuador lawmakers declassify documents in bid to impeach Lasso
RE
03/14Peru mining exports fall almost 20% year/year in January amid protests
RE
03/14Ouster, Fieldin Plan to Deploy Over 100 Autonomy Kits for US Customers in 2023
MT
03/14Ouster and Fieldin Announce Largest Deployment of Retrofit Autonomy Kits for Autonomous..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OUSTER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 46,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -133 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 173 M 173 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 290
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart OUSTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ouster, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUSTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,94 $
Average target price 3,10 $
Spread / Average Target 231%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angus Pacala Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark B. Weinswig Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Theodore L. Tewksbury Executive Chairman
Mark Frichtl Chief Technology Officer
Darien Spencer Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OUSTER, INC.8.63%173
HEXAGON AB4.13%29 030
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED23.37%22 241
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED2.09%19 418
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION12.60%15 161
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-7.92%11 902