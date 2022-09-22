Advanced search
    OUST   US68989M1036

OUSTER, INC.

(OUST)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-21 pm EDT
0.9858 USD   -11.19%
09/21Ouster Selects Benchmark as its Supply and Manufacturing Partner of the Year
PR
09/20Ouster Implementing Cost Reduction Strategy through Lower Cash Spend, Staff Layoffs
MT
09/20Ouster Streamlines Cost Structure to Bolster Path to Profitability
BU
Former Pakistan PM Khan apologises in contempt of court case - lawyer

09/22/2022 | 06:22am EDT
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appears in court to extend pre-arrest bail, in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday tendered an apology in a contempt of court case, his defence lawyer said.

The court has deferred the due indictment, said the lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, adding the court had directed Khan to submit an unconditional apology in writing by Oct. 3.

The charges are related to a speech by Khan in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers after one of his close aides was denied bail in a sedition case.

"The court has appreciated the gesture," Chaudhry told Reuters, adding such cases would mostly be dropped after the apology.

"We will prepare and submit in writing an unconditional apology as sought by the court," he said.

The high court was due to indict Khan, a move that could lead to his exclusion from politics if convicted.

A convicted politician is liable to be disqualified for at least five years under Pakistani laws.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

By Asif Shahzad


© Reuters 2022
09/21Ouster Selects Benchmark as its Supply and Manufacturing Partner of the Year
PR
09/20Ouster Implementing Cost Reduction Strategy through Lower Cash Spend, Staff Layoffs
MT
09/20Ouster Streamlines Cost Structure to Bolster Path to Profitability
BU
09/14Ouster Introduces 3D Industrial Sensor Suite for High-Volume Material Handling Applicat..
BU
09/14Ouster, Inc. Introduces 3D Industrial Sensor Suite for High-Volume Material Handling Ap..
CI
09/01OUSTER : Reducing Supply Chain Friction and Emissions with Outrider Autonomous Yard Operat..
PU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 179 M 179 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,80x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 290
Free-Float 65,6%
