STORY: The 216-to-210 vote marked the first time in history that the House removed its leader, with eight Republicans voting with 208 Democrats to remove McCarthy. McCarthy told reporters he would not make another run for speaker.

Ousted Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Matt Gaez, a far-right Republican from Florida and McCarthy antagonist who finally turned on the speaker after he on Saturday relied on Democratic votes to help pass a bill to avoid a partial government shutdown did not comment on the historic vote on Tuesday (October 3).

Representative Nicole Malliotaki said Republicans need to learn to stick together to fight Senate Decmorats and not each other got to fight the Senate Democrats.

The ousting was the latest moment of high drama in a year when the Republican-controlled House brought Washington to the brink of a catastrophic default on U.S. debt of $31.4 trillion and a partial government shutdown.