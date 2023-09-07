STORY: Gabon's ousted president, Ali Bongo, is "free to move about" and pursue medical treatment abroad, military leaders said on Wednesday (September 6).

Bongo has been detained at his official residence since a military coup at the end of August.

But on Wednesday, military spokesman Colonel Ulrich Manfoumbi Manfoumbi made this televized statement.

"The Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions, CTRI, reaffirms that, given his state of health, the former President of the Republic, Ali Bongo Ondimba, is free to move about. He may, if he wishes, travel abroad for medical check-ups."

Bongo's ouster, minutes after he was declared winner of an election which the coup leaders say was not credible, ended his family's 56-year rule over the oil-producing country.

Brice Oligui Nguema, Bongo's head of the presidential guard, was sworn in as interim president on Monday (September 4).

The coup, West and Central Africa's eighth in three years, has raised concern among some international powers about a contagion of military takeovers across the region.