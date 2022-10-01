Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ouster, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OUST   US68989M1036

OUSTER, INC.

(OUST)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
0.9634 USD   +0.68%
09/28Trial over Guinea 2009 stadium massacre begins as victims hope for justice
RE
09/24Iranian exile group urges for support at White House
RE
09/23Sri Lanka aims to have $2.9 billion IMF loan finalised in December - sources
RE
Gunfire and confusion hit Burkina Faso capital day after coup

10/01/2022 | 11:24am EDT
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Gunfire was heard in Burkina Faso's capital on Saturday a day after President Paul-Henri Damiba was declared ousted in the second coup the West African country has seen this year.

Amid reports of rifts within the army, there was no update from self-declared leader Captain Ibrahim Traore, who was installed by the same group of army officers who helped Damiba seize power in a Jan. 24 coup.

"I have nothing to say," Damiba's government spokesperson Lionel Bilgo said in response to a request for comment.

A foreign security source in Ouagadougou said there were reports of gunfire in several parts of the city as a result of forces loyal to Damiba clashing with those supporting Traore.

A source in the Burkinabe military, who declined to comment directly on the activity in the capital, confirmed that there are forces still loyal to Damiba in the army who are pushing the coup leaders to back down.

Damiba's whereabouts remain unknown.

The upheaval reflects deep instability in Burkina Faso, where a rampant Islamist insurgency has undermined faith in the authorities and displaced almost 2 million people, according to aid groups.

Traore appeared on television on Friday after a day marked by gunfire near a military camp, an explosion near the presidential palace, and the state broadcaster going off-air.

Flanked by soldiers, he declared the government dissolved and borders closed, citing Damiba's failure to deal with the Islamists as the reason for his ouster. Damiba toppled former President Roch Kabore over the same issue.

Apparent calm returned to Ouagadougou early on Saturday, but the sound of shots around noon and the appearance of a heavily armed special forces convoy prompted shops to close and some people to run for cover. Two armed helicopters circled over the presidential palace.

"The situation remains tense in Ouagadougou. It is recommended to limit your movements," the French embassy said in a statement.

It later issued a separate statement "firmly denying" reports on social media of the French army's involvement.

Mali, Chad, and Guinea have all seen coups since 2020, raising fears of a backslide towards military rule in a region that had made democratic progress over the past decade.

(Additional reporting by David Lewis; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Gareth Jones, Nick Macfie and Bate Felix)

By Thiam Ndiaga


© Reuters 2022
All news about OUSTER, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on OUSTER, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 175 M 175 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 290
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart OUSTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ouster, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUSTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,96 $
Average target price 5,33 $
Spread / Average Target 454%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angus Pacala Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anna Brunelle Chief Financial Officer
Susan Heystee Chairman
Mark Frichtl Chief Technology Officer
Darien Spencer Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OUSTER, INC.-81.47%175
HEXAGON AB-27.11%25 389
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-35.25%17 294
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-22.76%15 815
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-55.98%13 613
GOERTEK INC.-51.02%12 451