    OUST   US68989M1036

OUSTER, INC.

(OUST)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-23 pm EDT
0.9900 USD   -2.94%
Iranian exile group urges for support at White House

09/24/2022 | 10:35pm EDT
STORY: Protesters denounced what they called Iran's "terrorist regime", chanting slogans demanding the ouster of Iranian Prime Minister Ebrahim Raisi and the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"I'm here for solidarity with the Iranian uprising and Mahsa Amini's family. I want to tell them that I'm here with them, I'm supporting them," said demonstrator Tara Shafaiee.

Some protesters told Reuters they are also calling for the U.S. government and international community to stand up for Iranians. One man, Majed Sadeghpour, said, "It is impossible to ask a population that is really facing absolute brutality to change the regime on their own without any moral support."

The demonstration was orchestrated by the 'Organization of Iranian American Communities' (OIAC), who describe themselves as a "nonprofit, nonpartisan network of Iranian-American societies from across the country."

The OIAC is known to be allied with the People's Mujahideen Organization of Iran (PMOI), which calls for the overthrow of Iran's clerical leaders and fought alongside Saddam's forces in the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.

The PMOI is also known as the Mujahideen-e-Khalq (MEK), which was listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department until 2012. The MEK led a guerrilla campaign against the U.S.-backed Shah of Iran during the 1970s, including attacks on American targets. It has since renounced violence.

Protesters at the rally in Washington, D.C., also voiced support for the leader of the MEK, Maryam Rajavi and her resistance efforts.


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,34x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 180 M 180 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 290
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart OUSTER, INC.
Ouster, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends OUSTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,99 $
Average target price 5,33 $
Spread / Average Target 439%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angus Pacala Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anna Brunelle Chief Financial Officer
Susan Heystee Chairman
Mark Frichtl Chief Technology Officer
Darien Spencer Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OUSTER, INC.-80.96%180
HEXAGON AB-28.92%24 434
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-32.87%17 893
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-19.57%16 468
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-54.97%13 926
GOERTEK INC.-48.52%13 060