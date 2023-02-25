Advanced search
    OUST   US68989M1036

OUSTER, INC.

(OUST)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-24 pm EST
1.130 USD   -4.24%
Marcos seeks unity as Philippines marks 'people power' anniversary

02/25/2023 | 03:55am EST
Southeast Asian leaders attend the ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called for reconciliation and unity on Saturday as the Southeast Asian nation marked the 37th anniversary of the "people power" revolution that toppled his dictator father.

Marcos, who was 28 years old when a helicopter whisked his family from the presidential palace in 1986, said he was one with the nation "in remembering those times of tribulation and how we came out of them united and stronger as a nation."

Marcos, 65, clinched a landslide victory in last year's presidential election on a simple message of unity. Despite its fall from grace, his family returned from exile in the 1990s and has remained a powerful force in local politics.

"I once again offer my hand of reconciliation to those with different political persuasions to come together as one in forging a better society - one that will pursue progress and peace and a better life for all Filipinos," he said in a social media post.

Marcos sent a wreath of flowers to the People Power Monument along a major highway in the capital Manila, where millions of protesters had gathered demanding the ouster of his father amid allegations of plunder and human rights violations. The elder Marcos died in 1989.

The family has denied siphoning off billions of dollars of state wealth during the dictatorship, and has waged a decades-long campaign to resurrect its reputation.

The younger Marcos's "presidency is an insult to the sacrifices of those who fought for freedom and democracy", human rights advocacy group Karapatan said in a statement.

The family of late former President Corazon Aquino, who assumed power after the elder Marcos's ouster, issued a statement saying the spirit of the 1986 uprising "guards and protects our democracy, confronting those who attempt to deceive us and undermine our rights and liberties".

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
02/16Ouster, Inc. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8-K)
AQ
02/15Founder of WallStreetBets, which helped ignite meme stock frenzy, sues Reddit
RE
02/15Egypt's model prison rife with abuses, inmates' families and activists say
RE
02/14Ouster Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
BU
02/14Ouster to Present at Baird 2023 Vehicle Technology and Mobility Conference
BU
02/13Ouster, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
02/13Ouster, Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 46,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -133 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,48x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 209 M 209 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 290
Free-Float 32,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,13 $
Average target price 3,10 $
Spread / Average Target 174%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angus Pacala Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark B. Weinswig Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Theodore L. Tewksbury Executive Chairman
Mark Frichtl Chief Technology Officer
Darien Spencer Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OUSTER, INC.30.94%209
HEXAGON AB7.52%30 208
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED22.49%22 598
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED7.43%20 210
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION13.85%15 473
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED3.45%13 375