Tuesday's rebellion was led by Representative Matt Gaetz, a far-right Republican from Florida and McCarthy antagonist who finally turned on the speaker after he on Saturday (September 30) relied on Democratic votes to help pass a bill to avoid a partial government shutdown.
McCarthy's ouster as speaker brings legislative activity in the House to a halt, with another government shutdown deadline looming Nov. 17 if Congress does not extend funding. The White House said it hoped the House would move swiftly to choose a replacement speaker, a position second in line to the presidency after the vice president.