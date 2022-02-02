Log in
    OUST   US68989M1036

OUSTER, INC.

(OUST)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ouster Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

02/02/2022
Company to Report Q4 2021 Results on February 15, 2022

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial, automotive, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 and will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its results.

Registration for the conference call can be completed by visiting the following website prior to, or on the day of, the conference call: https://conferencingportals.com/event/xojjoxlp. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast, and later as a replay for at least 30 days on Ouster’s investor website at https://investors.ouster.com.

A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through March 1, 2022 by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the U.S., or (647) 362-9199 from outside the U.S. The conference I.D. number is 93428.

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is building a safer and more sustainable future through its high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries. Ouster’s sensors offer an excellent combination of price and performance with the flexibility to span hundreds of use-cases and enable revolutionary autonomy across industries. With a global team and high-volume manufacturing, Ouster supports approximately 600 customers in over 50 countries. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on OUSTER, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 32,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -83,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 616 M 616 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 18,7x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,34x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 61,1%
Technical analysis trends OUSTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,59 $
Average target price 13,25 $
Spread / Average Target 269%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angus Pacala Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anna Brunelle Chief Financial Officer
Susan Heystee Chairman
Mark Frichtl Chief Technology Officer
Darien Spencer Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OUSTER, INC.-30.96%616
HEXAGON AB-13.05%36 318
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-3.96%28 760
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-19.02%28 041
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-14.40%27 227
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-3.34%19 702