Company to Report Q2 2024 Results on August 13, 2024

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-performance lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 and host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its results.

Registration for the conference call can be completed by visiting the following website prior to, or on the day of, the conference call: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I9342824. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a unique registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast, and later as a replay for at least 30 days on Ouster’s investor website at https://investors.ouster.com/.

A telephone replay of the call will be available 2 hours after the call ends, and can be accessed via phone through August 27, 2024 by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the U.S. or +1 (609) 800-9909 from outside the U.S. The conference I.D. number is 93428.

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is a leading global provider of high-resolution scanning and solid-state lidar sensors and software solutions for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries. Ouster is on a mission to build a safer and more sustainable future by offering affordable, high-performance sensors that drive mass adoption across a wide variety of applications. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716301542/en/