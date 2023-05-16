Ouster Announces Expansion of Supply Agreements with May Mobility to Support Autonomous Vehicle Deployments Around the Globe

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST), a leading provider of high-performance lidar sensors, and May Mobility, a leader in the development and deployment of autonomous vehicle (AV) technology, announced today expansions to their supply agreements to provide lidar sensors for May Mobility’s autonomous vehicle solutions. These expansions include a binding commitment for a combined purchase of over one thousand Ouster OS1 and Alpha PrimeTM VLS-128 sensors through 2024 to meet demand for new AV deployments starting this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005278/en/

May Mobility autonomous vehicle outfitted with Ouster lidar sensors. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are rapidly growing our operations and technology and need partners that deliver high-performing, reliable and scalable products to be successful,” said Edwin Olson, CEO of May Mobility. “With Ouster, and now Velodyne under its umbrella, we get a field-tested lidar suite from one supplier, making it even easier to expand and deploy our growing fleet to more communities and businesses.”

Ouster has previously shipped hundreds of sensors to May Mobility for its commercial programs. May Mobility’s vehicles are outfitted with four Ouster OS1 digital lidar sensors for short and mid-range detection and one Alpha PrimeTM sensor for long-range detection, providing surround-view coverage to increase safety and performance.

May Mobility partners with transit agencies, communities and businesses to make transit more sustainable, safe, accessible and equitable for everyone by building AV technology that works in the real world. To date, May Mobility has deployed more than 320,000 autonomy-enabled rides and recently announced the launch of its third-generation autonomous driving system further improving the safety, efficiency and rider satisfaction on the path to driverless commercial operations.

“We’re thrilled to supply May Mobility’s suite of lidar sensors, enabling 360-degree coverage for their autonomous vehicles. May Mobility recognizes that complete situational awareness and reliable detection is key to the safe deployment of AVs,” said Angus Pacala, CEO and Co-Founder at Ouster. “Our contract expansion is further evidence of our shared values, strong relationship, and the growing demand for accessible, safe and green transportation across the country.”

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is a leading global provider of high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, Velodyne Lidar sensors, and software solutions for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries. Ouster is on a mission to build a safer and more sustainable future by offering affordable, high-performance sensors that drive mass adoption across a wide variety of applications. With a global team and high-volume manufacturing, Ouster supports over 850 customers in approximately 50 countries. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About May Mobility

May Mobility, established in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 2017, is building the world’s best autonomy system. Their proprietary Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system is at the core of their mission to help make cities safer, greener and more accessible. MPDM’s proven track record has delivered more than 320,000 autonomy-enabled rides to date in several public transit applications across the U.S. and Japan. With key strategic partnerships including some of the world’s most innovative automotive and transportation companies, such as Toyota Motor Corporation, May Mobility aims to achieve the highest standard in rider safety, sustainability and transportation equity. For more information, visit www.maymobility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of Ouster’s management that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “continue,” “target,” “contemplate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “predict,” “possible,” “potential,” “pursue,” “likely,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. All statements, other than historical facts, including statements regarding Ouster’s supply agreement with May Mobility and the benefits of its ongoing relationship with May Mobility are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including but not limited to the important factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as updated by Ouster’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully and in the totality of circumstances when evaluating these forward-looking statements, and not to place undue reliance on any of them. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s reasonable estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. While Ouster may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, other than as may be required by law, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005278/en/