Item 2.05. Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities.

On June 22, 2023, Ouster, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ouster") announced a series of cost cutting measures, including a reduction in force (collectively, the "Restructuring Initiatives"). The Restructuring Initiatives are expected to result in a range of approximately $7.5 million - $9.0 million of aggregate charges, which are anticipated to include $3.0 million - $3.5 million of one-timecash termination benefits and approximately $4.5 million - $5.5 million of non-cashstock-based compensation charge related to the vesting of share-based awards for employees who are terminated. The Company anticipates that the Restructuring Initiatives will be substantially completed by the end of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

