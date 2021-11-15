Log in
    OUST   US68989M1036

OUSTER, INC.

(OUST)
Ouster : November 2021 Investor Deck

11/15/2021
Investor Presentation

November 2021

Disclaimers

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding Ouster's financial outlook and market positioning. Forward-looking statements give Ouster's current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, competitive position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and growth, potential revenue opportunity from Strategic Customer Agreements, future orders, total addressable market, and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", "intend",

"believe", "may", "will", "should", "can have", "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including: Ouster's limited operating

history and history of losses; the negotiating power and product standards of its customers; fluctuations in its operating results; cancellation or postponement of contracts or unsuccessful

implementations; the adoption of its products and the growth of the lidar market generally; its ability to grow its sales and marketing organization; substantial research and development costs needed to develop and commercialize new products; the competitive environment in which it operates; selection of our products for inclusion in target markets; its future capital needs; its ability to use tax attributes;

its dependence on key third party suppliers, in particular Benchmark Electronics, Inc., and manufacturers; ability to maintain inventory and the risk of inventory write-downs; inaccurate forecasts of market

growth; its ability to manage growth; the creditworthiness of our customers; risks related to acquisitions; risks related to international operations; risks of product delivery problems or defects; costs associated with product warranties; its ability to maintain competitive average selling prices or high sales volumes or reduce product costs; conditions in its customers industries; its ability to recruit and

retain key personnel; its use of professional employer organizations; its ability to adequately protect and enforce its intellectual property rights; its ability to effectively respond to evolving regulations and standards; risks related to operating as a public company; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic; and other important factors discussed in the Company's final prospectus and definitive proxy statement,

dated February 12, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as updated by the factors disclosed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in its final prospectus filed with the SEC and

dated August 19, 2021 and in other reports the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this presentation. While Ouster may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, other than as required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events

cause its views to change.

Use of Estimates

Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this presentation concerning our industry, competitive position and the markets in which Ouster operates is based on information from independent industry and research organizations, other third-party sources and management estimates. Management estimates are derived from publicly available information released by independent industry analysts and other third-party sources, as well as data from our internal research, and are based on assumptions made by the Company upon reviewing such data, and the Company's experience in, and knowledge of, such industry and markets, which the Company believes to be reasonable. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of the future performance of the industry in which Ouster operates and its future performance are necessarily subject to uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described above and in our filings with the SEC. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by independent parties and by the Company.

Trademarks

This Presentation may contain trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of other companies, which are the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, some of the trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights referred to in this Presentation may be listed without the TM, SM © or ® symbols, but Ouster will assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, the rights of the applicable owners, if any, to these trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights.

2

We build digital lidar

EXPECTED TOTAL ADDRESSABLE MARKETS ("TAM") BY 20251

INDUSTRIAL

SMART INFRASTRUCTURE

ROBOTICS

AUTOMOTIVE

$2.1B

$2.8B

$1.8B

$1.9B

1 TAM estimate sources: McKinsey and Company. Automotive software and electronics 2030; Ouster internal estimates. Unit demand estimates from government data and internal estimates.

3

Q3 2021 Results

$7.8 MILLION IN REVENUE

24% GROSS MARGIN

A 31% increase over the third quarter of 2020

Up from 18% in the third quarter of 2020

debut

1,630+ UNITS SHIPPED

62 SCAs THROUGH Q31

An increase of 127% over the third quarter

Collectively representing the potential for

2020

approximately $470 million in contracted revenue

opportunity1 through 2025

  • Strategic Customer Agreements" or "SCAs" establish a multi-year purchase and supply framework for Ouster and the customer, and include details about customer programs and applications where the customer intends to use Ouster products. SCAs also include multi-yearnon-binding customer forecasts (typically of three to five years in length) giving Ouster visibility to the customer's long-term purchasing requirements, mutually agreed upon pricing over the duration of the agreement, and in certain cases include multi-year binding purchase commitments. "Contracted revenue opportunity"
    represents the sum of both binding purchase commitments and non-binding forecasts. No assurances can be given that non-binding forecasts will mature into binding purchase commitments, or that any contracted revenue opportunity will result in revenue. No additional revenue opportunity beyond the customer's actual forecast has been imputed.

4

Ouster Executive Team

15+ YEARS OF COMBINED EXPERIENCE IN LIDAR ENGINEERING

Angus Pacala

CO-FOUNDER, CEO

Co-Founder/Director of Engineering,

Quanergy

B.S./M.S. Engineering, Stanford

University

Anna Brunelle

CFO

CFO at TiVo, Kinestral Technologies, GlobalLogic

Deep experience at both public and private companies

Mark Frichtl

CO-FOUNDER, CTO

Quanergy, First Solar, Palantir, Apple

Special Projects

B.S./M.S. Engineering, Stanford

University

Darien Spencer

EVP, GLOBAL OPERATIONS

EVP, Operations, Enphase Energy

Jabil Circuits, Peak Plastics, Maxtor/Seagate

Scaled hardware manufacturing 4x in US and Asia

Nathan Dickerman

PRESIDENT, FIELD OPERATIONS

Chief Commercial Officer, Planet Labs

Led sales organizations at IBM, PTC, and Autodesk

Myra Pasek

GENERAL COUNSEL

General Counsel, Impossible Foods 1st Associate General Counsel, Tesla Latham & Watkins, K&L Gates, Orrick Extensive IP experience

Shauna McIntyre

PRESIDENT, OUSTER AUTOMOTIVE

CEO, Sense Photonics

Head, Automotive Services and Chief of

Staff, Devices, Google

Egon Zehnder, Achates Power,

Honeywell, Ford

5

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Ouster Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 15:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
