Ouster : November 2021 Investor Deck

Disclaimers

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding Ouster's financial outlook and market positioning. Forward-looking statements give Ouster's current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, competitive position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and growth, potential revenue opportunity from Strategic Customer Agreements, future orders, total addressable market, and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", "intend",

"believe", "may", "will", "should", "can have", "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including: Ouster's limited operating

history and history of losses; the negotiating power and product standards of its customers; fluctuations in its operating results; cancellation or postponement of contracts or unsuccessful

implementations; the adoption of its products and the growth of the lidar market generally; its ability to grow its sales and marketing organization; substantial research and development costs needed to develop and commercialize new products; the competitive environment in which it operates; selection of our products for inclusion in target markets; its future capital needs; its ability to use tax attributes;

its dependence on key third party suppliers, in particular Benchmark Electronics, Inc., and manufacturers; ability to maintain inventory and the risk of inventory write-downs; inaccurate forecasts of market

growth; its ability to manage growth; the creditworthiness of our customers; risks related to acquisitions; risks related to international operations; risks of product delivery problems or defects; costs associated with product warranties; its ability to maintain competitive average selling prices or high sales volumes or reduce product costs; conditions in its customers industries; its ability to recruit and

retain key personnel; its use of professional employer organizations; its ability to adequately protect and enforce its intellectual property rights; its ability to effectively respond to evolving regulations and standards; risks related to operating as a public company; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic; and other important factors discussed in the Company's final prospectus and definitive proxy statement,

dated February 12, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as updated by the factors disclosed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in its final prospectus filed with the SEC and

dated August 19, 2021 and in other reports the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this presentation. While Ouster may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, other than as required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events

cause its views to change.

Use of Estimates

Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this presentation concerning our industry, competitive position and the markets in which Ouster operates is based on information from independent industry and research organizations, other third-party sources and management estimates. Management estimates are derived from publicly available information released by independent industry analysts and other third-party sources, as well as data from our internal research, and are based on assumptions made by the Company upon reviewing such data, and the Company's experience in, and knowledge of, such industry and markets, which the Company believes to be reasonable. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of the future performance of the industry in which Ouster operates and its future performance are necessarily subject to uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described above and in our filings with the SEC. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by independent parties and by the Company.

Trademarks

This Presentation may contain trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of other companies, which are the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, some of the trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights referred to in this Presentation may be listed without the TM, SM © or ® symbols, but Ouster will assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, the rights of the applicable owners, if any, to these trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights.