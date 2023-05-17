Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ouster, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OUST   US68989M2026

OUSTER, INC.

(OUST)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-17 pm EDT
5.690 USD   -2.40%
04:14pOuster to Present at Upcoming June 2023 Investor Conferences
BU
05/16Biden, McCarthy to meet as US debt-ceiling talks come down to wire
RE
05/16Ouster Announces Expansion of Supply Agreements with May Mobility to Support Autonomous Vehicle Deployments Around the Globe
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Ouster to Present at Upcoming June 2023 Investor Conferences

05/17/2023 | 04:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-performance lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, announced today that its CEO, Angus Pacala, and CFO, Mark Weinswig will be attending and presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences.

Rosenblatt 3ʳᵈ Annual Technology Summit
Date: June 7, 2022
Presentation – Time: 2:00 PM PDT / 5:00 PM EDT

Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference
Date: June 14, 2022
Presentation – Time: 11:20 AM PDT / 2:20 PM EDT

Cantor Annual Technology & Mobility Conference
Date: June 15, 2022
Panel – Time: TBD

Please contact your Rosenblatt, Deutsche Bank and Cantor representative to request a one-on-one meeting with management at these events. To view the presentation webcasts, visit https://investors.ouster.com/events-and-presentations.

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is a leading global provider of high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, Velodyne Lidar sensors, and software solutions for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries. Ouster is on a mission to build a safer and more sustainable future by offering affordable, high-performance sensors that drive mass adoption across a wide variety of applications. With a global team and high-volume manufacturing, Ouster supports over 850 customers in over 50 countries. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about OUSTER, INC.
04:14pOuster to Present at Upcoming June 2023 Investor Conferences
BU
05/16Biden, McCarthy to meet as US debt-ceiling talks come down to wire
RE
05/16Ouster Announces Expansion of Supply Agreements with May Mobility to Support Autonomous..
BU
05/15Exxon settles Indonesia torture case that led to SEC official's ouster
RE
05/12Peru central bank says too soon to claim 'victory' over inflation
RE
05/12Craig-Hallum Adjusts Ouster's Price Target to $10 From $15, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
05/12Pakistan authorities gear for Imran Khan's supporters at his court hearing
RE
05/11Transcript : Ouster, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
CI
05/11U.S. trade panel votes to investigate lidar tech company Ouster's patent suit against r..
RE
05/11Ouster Exceeds Q1 2023 Revenue Guidance; Increases Target for Merger Cost Synergies
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OUSTER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 82,8 M - -
Net income 2023 -258 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,74x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 226 M 226 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,73x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 270
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart OUSTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ouster, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUSTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5,83 $
Average target price 10,50 $
Spread / Average Target 80,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angus Pacala Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark B. Weinswig Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Theodore L. Tewksbury Executive Chairman
Mark Frichtl Chief Technology Officer
Darien Spencer Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OUSTER, INC.-32.45%226
HEXAGON AB6.79%30 075
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED15.98%21 322
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED3.69%19 287
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION3.89%13 700
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-9.26%11 745
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer