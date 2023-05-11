Advanced search
    OUST   US68989M2026

OUSTER, INC.

(OUST)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-10 pm EDT
4.170 USD   -3.25%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Pakistan arrests ex-PM Khan's party leaders as protests continue

05/11/2023 | 12:07am EDT
Supporters of Pakistans former Prime Minister Imran Khan protest against his arrest, in London

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani authorities arrested a senior leader of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party on Thursday as the government deployed the army to help end deadly unrest sparked by Khan's arrest three days ago.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who served as foreign minister in Imran Khan's cabinet during his four year premiership, was arrested overnight, a statement on his Twitter profile said.

Two other senior leader of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry, were also arrested on Wednesday.

The violence sparked by Khan's arrest on Tuesday by the country's anti-graft agency has aggravated instability in the country of 220 million people as it grapples with a severe economic crisis and a delay to an International Monetary Fund bailout since November.

Protesters have stormed military buildings and ransacked the residence of a top army general in the eastern city of Lahore.

Other state buildings and assets have been attacked and set ablaze by protesters. At least five people have died in the violence.

The federal government Wednesday approved requests from two of Pakistan's four provinces - Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, both Khan strongholds - and the federal capital Islamabad to deploy troops to restore order.

The Islamabad police said on early on Thursday that troops have reached the capital city.

Police have arrested more than 1,300 protesters in Khan's home province of Punjab for violence.

Separately, Khan was indicted by a Pakistani court in an unrelated case on Wednesday for unlawfully selling state gifts during his premiership between 2018 and 2022.

The corruption cases against Khan are two of more than 100 cases registered against him since his ouster in April 2022 in a parliamentary no confidence vote. He has not slowed his campaign against the ouster even after being wounded in a November attack.

(Reporting by Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam, Asif Shahzad and Ariba Shahid; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on OUSTER, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 87,9 M - -
Net income 2023 -158 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,99x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 161 M 161 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,84x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 270
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart OUSTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ouster, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUSTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,17 $
Average target price 17,92 $
Spread / Average Target 330%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angus Pacala Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark B. Weinswig Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Theodore L. Tewksbury Executive Chairman
Mark Frichtl Chief Technology Officer
Darien Spencer Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OUSTER, INC.-50.06%167
HEXAGON AB5.55%30 344
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED18.05%21 921
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED3.39%19 316
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION5.36%13 894
HALMA PLC20.92%11 376
