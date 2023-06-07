Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Ouster, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    OUST   US68989M2026

OUSTER, INC.

(OUST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:21:39 2023-06-07 pm EDT
6.565 USD   -1.72%
01:39pPakistan's Imran Khan formally named in 'abetting' lawyer's drive-by murder
RE
11:00aPakistan army denies allegations of human rights abuse
RE
06/06Sri Lanka to reduce drug prices by 16% as crisis eases- minister
RE
Pakistan's Imran Khan formally named in 'abetting' lawyer's drive-by murder

06/07/2023 | 01:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan speaks with Reuters during an intervew, in Lahore

QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) -Pakistani police on Wednesday formally named former Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with the murder by unknown gunmen of a lawyer seeking sedition proceedings against him.

Police registered an "abetment to murder" case against former cricket hero Khan, 70, who faces dozens of charges since his ouster in a parliamentary vote of confidence in April last year.

Khan, who has not been charged in connection with the lawyer's murder, has dismissed all the cases against him as concocted by his opponents.

In a live online broadcast, Khan denied the allegations adding that he would appear in court on Thursday to seek bail for 16 other cases.

Provincial government spokesman Babar Khan said Khan could face formal charges if and when the murder case goes to trial.

Abdur Razaq, the murdered lawyer, had filed a court petition seeking sedition proceedings against Khan for dissolving his government after the no-confidence motion.

Razaq was on his way to court on Tuesday when gunmen on a motorcycle shot and killed him, police said.

Razaq's son, Siraj Ahmad, also a lawyer, told police that his father had been killed by unknown men with the "abetment of the former prime minister", according to a police report filed by him and seen by Reuters.

It was not immediately clear how the link between unknown gunmen and Khan was made.

Last week, Khan was released on bail on terrorism charges of abetting violence against the military by his protesting supporters after he was arrested and detained on May 9 in a corruption case.

The embattled Khan is embroiled in a confrontation with the powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan directly or overseen civilian governments throughout its history.

His May 9 arrest sparked widespread protests by his supporters who ransacked military facilities, raising new worries about the stability of the nuclear-armed South Asian nation as it struggles with its worst economic crisis in decades.

Khan has appealed for talks to end the standoff with the military. The government has rejected his call.

Khan has accused the military and its intelligence agency of openly trying to destroy his party, saying he has "no doubt" he will be tried in a military court and thrown into jail.

(Writing by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Nick Macfie and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Gul Yousafzai


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on OUSTER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 83,4 M - -
Net income 2023 -275 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,71x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 259 M 259 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 270
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart OUSTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ouster, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUSTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,68 $
Average target price 10,50 $
Spread / Average Target 57,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angus Pacala Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark B. Weinswig Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Theodore L. Tewksbury Executive Chairman
Mark Frichtl Chief Technology Officer
Darien Spencer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OUSTER, INC.-22.60%259
HEXAGON AB18.35%31 763
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED16.27%20 687
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-1.98%18 441
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.95%13 891
FLEX LTD.22.23%11 659
