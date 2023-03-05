Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ouster, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OUST   US68989M1036

OUSTER, INC.

(OUST)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-03 pm EST
1.120 USD   +4.67%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pakistani police serve arrest warrants to former PM Imran Khan

03/05/2023 | 10:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a news conference after he was wounded following a shooting incident during a long march in Wazirabad

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistani police on Sunday served arrest warrants to former prime minister Imran Khan to ensure his appearance in court on charges of misusing his office to sell state gifts, authorities said, after Khan's supporters tried to prevent police entry into his home.

The election commission of Pakistan had in October found the 70-year-old cricket-hero-turned politician guilty of unlawfully selling gifts from foreign dignitaries.

The Federal Investigation Agency then filed charges against him in an anti-graft court, which last week issued the arrest warrants after Khan failed to appear in court despite repeated summons.

Khan has been demanding a snap election since his ouster from office in a parliamentary vote early last year, a demand that was rejected by his successor Shehbaz Sharif, who has said the vote would be held as scheduled later this year.

He led countrywide protest campaigns to press for an early vote last year and was shot at and wounded at one of the rallies.

Referring to his absence from court and the shooting incident, Khan said on Sunday: "They (the police) know there is a threat against my life," adding that the courts did not provide adequate security.

Khan's aide Fawad Chaudhry said he couldn't be arrested because he had secured a protective bail from a high court.

Chaudhry said the government wanted to sow political chaos and avoid an early election by arresting the former premier, who was still popular among the country's youth and urban voters.

Islamabad police said in a statement that when Khan wasn't found at his residence in Lahore, they served the arrest warrants.

Khan is required to appear in court on March 7. If he fails to do so, police will be required to arrest him and present him to court, according to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

(Writing by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Mubasher Bukhari


© Reuters 2023
Pakistani police serve arrest warrants to former PM Imran Khan
RE
Analyst Recommendations on OUSTER, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 46,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -133 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,46x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 207 M 207 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 290
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart OUSTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ouster, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUSTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,12 $
Average target price 3,10 $
Spread / Average Target 177%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angus Pacala Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark B. Weinswig Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Theodore L. Tewksbury Executive Chairman
Mark Frichtl Chief Technology Officer
Darien Spencer Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OUSTER, INC.29.78%207
HEXAGON AB7.66%30 050
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED25.15%22 976
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED9.50%20 580
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION20.69%15 907
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED2.53%13 252