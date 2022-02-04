Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ouster, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OUST   US68989M1036

OUSTER, INC.

(OUST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Republican Party censures Cheney, Kinzinger, calls Jan. 6 attack 'legitimate political discourse'

02/04/2022 | 02:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. House select committee announces first hearing to probe Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Republican Party on Friday censured U.S. Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for joining Congress' probe of then-President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, calling the Jan. 6 Capitol attack "legitimate political discourse."

Cheney and Kinzinger voted to impeach Trump on a charge of incitement of insurrection after last year's deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot and are the only Republicans taking part in the House of Representatives' investigation of the attack.

The Republican National Committee on Friday passed a resolution rebuking Cheney and Kinzinger for their involvement on the Jan. 6 select committee, accusing them of "participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse."

The resolution passed on a voice vote as 168 members of the RNC gathered for their winter meeting in Salt Lake City. The yes votes were overwhelming, with a handful of nays, according to reporters at the meeting.

It said their actions have damaged Republican efforts to win back majorities in Congress.

The measure said the RNC will "immediately cease any and all support of them" as party members, but stops short of calling for their ouster from the party, as initially proposed. The committee uses some of its funds to help support Republican candidates in their campaigns.

Trump, who retains a strong grip over his party as Nov. 8 midterm congressional elections draw closer, has been on the warpath against Republicans who have taken a stand against him. Republicans are trying to take control of both the House and the Senate from President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats.

'PERSONS OF CONSCIENCE'

Both lawmakers issued statements in anticipation of Friday's vote.

"The leaders of the Republican Party have made themselves willing hostages to a man who admits he tried to overturn a presidential election and suggests he would pardon Jan. 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy," Cheney said, referring to the hundreds of Trump supporters accused of various crimes in the violent attack.

Four people died on Jan. 6, and a Capitol Police officer died the next day. About 140 police officers were injured, and four later died by suicide.

Cheney said she does not recognize those in her party who "abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump, who has endorsed her challenger in the Wyoming Republican primary.

Kinzinger, who is not seeking re-election, said he has been a conservative Republican since before Trump entered politics. He vowed to continue "working to fight the political matrix that's led us to this point."

Not all Republicans are lining up against the two.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney praised Cheney and Kinzinger as honorable in a Twitter post on Friday. "Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol," he wrote.

At least 71 Republican members of Congress transferred money https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/republican-us-lawmakers-funnel-money-colleagues-who-crossed-trump-2022-02-01 last year to the campaigns of congressional Republicans, including Cheney's, that supported booting Trump from office, a Reuters analysis found.

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy came to their defense late Thursday, writing on Twitter, "The RNC is censuring Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger because they are trying to find out what happened on January 6th - HUH?"

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy did not return a request for comment on the measure. House Republicans in May ejected Cheney from their leadership ranks as punishment for repudiating Trump's false claims of a stolen election.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Steve Holland; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Aurora Ellis)

By Doina Chiacu


© Reuters 2022
All news about OUSTER, INC.
02/02Electric Last Mile Shares Plummet Following Top Executive Departures, Board Probe
MT
02/02Ouster Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
BU
02/02Electric Last Mile Solutions Names Board Director Shauna McIntyre as Interim Chief Exec..
MT
02/01Coups cheered in West Africa as Islamist insurgencies sap faith in democracy
RE
01/29Biden administration set to deny $130 million in military aid to Egypt, U.S. officials ..
RE
01/27SHIPPED : The updated Ouster Python SDK 0.3.0
PU
01/27Renault-Nissan to do more together in $26 bln electric bet
RE
01/26West African leaders to hold summit after latest coups
RE
01/24Craig Hallum Adjusts Ouster Price Target to $10 From $20
MT
01/24Peloton stock jumps as Blackwells pushes for CEO ouster, sale
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OUSTER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 32,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -83,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 582 M 582 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 17,7x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,93x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart OUSTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ouster, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUSTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,39 $
Average target price 13,25 $
Spread / Average Target 291%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angus Pacala Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anna Brunelle Chief Financial Officer
Susan Heystee Chairman
Mark Frichtl Chief Technology Officer
Darien Spencer Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OUSTER, INC.-34.81%582
HEXAGON AB-11.07%37 862
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-3.96%28 760
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-19.02%28 042
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-14.60%27 164
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-3.24%19 722