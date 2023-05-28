Republicans criticize McCarthy, Biden debt ceiling deal

(Updates with fresh Republican reaction)
WASHINGTON, May 28 (Reuters) - After tough negotiations
to reach a tentative deal with the White House on the U.S.
borrowing limit, the next challenge for House Speaker Kevin
McCarthy is pushing it through the House, where hardline
Republicans are already threatening to sink it.
As Democratic and Republican negotiators iron out the
final details of an agreement to suspend the federal
government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling in coming days,
McCarthy may be forced to do some behind-the-scenes wrangling.
"We're going to try" to stop it from passing the House,
Representative Chip Roy, a prominent member of the hardline
House Freedom Caucus, said on Twitter. House and Senate
Republicans were critical of the deal's time frame and emerging
terms.
A failure by Congress to deal with its self-imposed debt
ceiling before June 5 could trigger a default that would shake
financial markets and send the United States into a deep
recession.
Republicans control the House 222-213, while Democrats
control the Senate 51-49. These margins mean that moderates from
both sides will have to support the bill, as any compromise will
almost definitely lose the support of the far left and far right
wings of each party.
To win the speaker's gavel, McCarthy agreed to enable any
single member to call for a vote to unseat him, which could lead
to his ouster if he seeks to work with Democrats.
Roy complained on Twitter on Sunday that the agreement would
leave intact an expansion of the tax-collecting Internal Revenue
Service set in place when Democrats controlled both chambers of
Congress.
Senator Lindsey Graham also expressed concern about the
deal's potential effect on U.S. defense and Washington's support
for Ukraine.
"Do not intend to default on debt, but will not support a
deal that reduces the size of the Navy and prevents continued
technological and weapons assistance to Ukraine," Graham
tweeted.
"Punting at your opponent’s one-yard line isn’t a
winning strategy," Republican Senator Mike Lee said on Twitter.
The deal suspends the debt ceiling until January 2025, after
the November 2024 presidential election, in exchange for caps on
spending and cuts in government programs.
Representative Dan Bishop and other hardline Republicans
were sharply critical of early deal details that suggest Biden
has pushed back successfully on several cost-cutting demands on
Saturday, signaling that McCarthy may have an issue getting
votes.
"Utter capitulation in progress. By the side holding the
cards," Bishop said.
Progressive Democrats in both chambers have said they would
not support any deal that has additional work requirements. This
deal does, sources say, adding work requirements to food aid for
people aged 50 to 54.
The deal would boost spending on the military and veterans'
care, and cap it for many discretionary domestic programs,
according to sources familiar with the talks. But Republicans
and Democrats will need to battle over which ones in the months
to come, as the deal doesn't specify them.
Republicans have rejected Biden's proposed tax increases,
and neither side has shown a willingness to take on the
fast-growing health and retirement programs that will drive up
debt sharply in the coming years.
Several credit-rating agencies have put the United States on
review for a possible downgrade, which would push up borrowing
costs and undercut its standing as the backbone of the global
financial system.
