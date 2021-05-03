Salvadoran ouster of judges and prosecutor puts IMF deal in doubt, bonds fall

(Recasts, adds comments from U.S. vice president and senators,
Chinese embassy and European Union; adds link to graphic)
SAN SALVADOR, May 3 (Reuters) - El Salvadoran President
Nayib Bukele's ouster of the country's attorney general and top
judges fanned calls on Monday for a reassessment of an expected
deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), sending
sovereign debt tumbling.
El Salvador is in the middle of negotiations with the IMF
for a $1 billion program to patch budget gaps through 2023,
following $389 million approved last month to help the
government deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters exclusively
reported.
But political pressure is now growing in Washington for the
negotiations to be reconsidered in light of the moves against
the judiciary and prosecutor.
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez and
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy said the
administration of President Joe Biden should tell the IMF that
U.S. support for funding in El Salvador is "contingent on
respect for democracy, judicial independence, and the rule of
law."
The United States is the member with the highest voting
power at the IMF. The IMF had no comment late on Monday.
A vote on Sunday by a newly formed Congress where Bukele's
allies hold a two-thirds majority dismissed Attorney General
Raul Melara, whose work had included an investigation of secret
negotiations between Bukele's government and street gangs.
Hours earlier, the new Congress ousted all five judges who
sit in the constitutional chamber of the nation's Supreme Court.
Nathalie Marshik, head of EM sovereign research at Stifel
said she expected the IMF program to now be on hold and saw no
"catalyst for a positive outcome barring a reinstatement of the
Court" and a tempering of Bukele's rhetoric.
The country's foreign bonds fell between 7 and 11 cents,
with the 2029 and 2032 issues both
down nearly 10 cents each and yielding above 8% for the first
time in over two months.
The issue maturing in 2052 lost nearly 11
cents to trade at 102.5, yielding 9.251%. El Salvador has $7.7
billion in marketable debt outstanding, according to Refinitiv
data.
'DEEP CONCERNS'
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris said the moves triggered
"deep concerns" about El Salvador's democracy. A senior
administration official said Washington would engage with Bukele
to encourage "more constructive behavior."
The EU said in a statement the moves "violate" the rule of
law and the separation of powers and that it expects the legal
rights and safety of magistrates to be guaranteed.
In contrast, China, which was only recognized by El Salvador
in 2018, said through its embassy it believed the Central
American nation could manage its own internal affairs, citing
the principle of non-interference.
Without IMF funding, El Salvador would likely need financing
from elsewhere to cover budget holes in the next few years.
"China would first come to mind but we doubt the country
would be ready to extend the financing El Salvador needs,"
Marshik of EM said.
Biden's administration has cited corruption in El Salvador,
Guatemala and Honduras as one of the root causes of the
increased flow of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border, along with
gang violence and poverty.
His administration is pressing those governments to do more
to fight crime.
The five ousted judges - the most powerful jurists on the
15-member court - were among the few remaining checks on
Bukele's power. Ruling party lawmakers accused Melara, whose
office wields significant power to conduct investigations, of
lacking independence and impeding the government's health
strategy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York, Karin Strohecker in
London, and Nelson Renteria in San Salvador; Additional
reporting by Anthony Esposito in Mexico City;
Editing by Peter Cooney, Aurora Ellis and Matthew Lewis)