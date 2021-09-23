Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Announces Investigation Into Ouster, Inc. (OUST)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OUST) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws by making materially misleading statements to investors. If you purchased or otherwise own Ouster shares, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982 for more information.

Ouster builds lidar sensors that are used in autonomous vehicles, robotics, drones, mapping, defense and security systems. Ouster went public via a “SPAC” transaction (with Colonnade Acquisition Corp.) on March 12, 2021. That day, the price of Ouster stock closed at $11.19.

On August 9, 2021, Ouster disclosed that it had received a document subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeking “documents regarding projected financial information in [the] Form S-4 registration statement filed on December 22, 2020.”

As of market close on September 22, 2021, the price was $7.51, down nearly 33% from the first day the Company began trading on the NYSE.

What You Can Do

