    OUST   US68989M1036

OUSTER, INC.

(OUST)
  Report
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Announces Investigation Into Ouster, Inc. (OUST)

09/23/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OUST) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws by making materially misleading statements to investors. If you purchased or otherwise own Ouster shares, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982 for more information.

Ouster builds lidar sensors that are used in autonomous vehicles, robotics, drones, mapping, defense and security systems. Ouster went public via a “SPAC” transaction (with Colonnade Acquisition Corp.) on March 12, 2021. That day, the price of Ouster stock closed at $11.19.

On August 9, 2021, Ouster disclosed that it had received a document subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeking “documents regarding projected financial information in [the] Form S-4 registration statement filed on December 22, 2020.”

As of market close on September 22, 2021, the price was $7.51, down nearly 33% from the first day the Company began trading on the NYSE.

What You Can Do

If you purchased or otherwise own Ouster stock, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982, or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com, or visit the Ouster investigation page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/sec-investigation/ouster-inc/.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, Virginia, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2021
