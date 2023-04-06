Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ouster, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OUST   US68989M1036

OUSTER, INC.

(OUST)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-05 pm EDT
0.6962 USD   -7.09%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tennessee Republicans likely to expel three Democratic lawmakers from statehouse

04/06/2023 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tennessee State Representatives call on colleagues to pass gun control legislation

(Reuters) - Republicans who control the Tennessee House of Representatives will vote on Thursday on whether to expel three Democratic members for their role in a gun control demonstration at the statehouse last week.

Last Friday's protest saw hundreds of demonstrators flood into the statehouse, four days after a Nashville school shooting ended with three 9-year-old children and three school staff members dead.

Three Democratic lawmakers stood on the House floor and used a bullhorn to lead protesters in chanting demands for stricter gun laws. In the resolutions calling for their expulsion, Republicans accused the three of engaging in "disorderly behavior" and said they "did knowingly and intentionally bring disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives through their individual and collective actions."

The expulsion vote is likely to easily pass in the Republican-dominated House and lead to the ouster of Rep. Gloria Johnson, Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson. They say they were within their First Amendment rights to take part in the protest.

"It's morally insane that a week after a mass shooting took six lives in our community, House Republicans only response is to expel us for standing with our constituents to call for gun control," Jones wrote on Twitter this week. "What's happening in Tennessee is a clear danger to democracy all across this nation."

Republicans Rep. Andrew Farmer, Rep. Gino Bulso, and Rep. Bud Hulsey filed three resolutions on Monday to expel their Democratic colleagues. The resolutions on Monday passed in a preliminary vote along party lines, 72-23.

Only two Tennessee state representatives have previously been expelled by their colleagues since the Civil War era: one in 1980 for soliciting a bribe in exchange for blocking legislation, and another in 2016 after being accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women. Both those expulsions were made with overwhelming, bipartisan votes.

The Democratic Party in Tennessee is raising funds to support Johnson, Jones and Pearson in special elections that will take place if they are expelled.

(Reporting by Brad Brooks in Lubbock, Texas; editing by Donna Bryson and Diane Craft)

By Brad Brooks


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on OUSTER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 86,8 M - -
Net income 2023 -166 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,02x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 269 M 269 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,10x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 270
Free-Float 32,0%
Chart OUSTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ouster, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUSTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,70 $
Average target price 1,96 $
Spread / Average Target 182%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angus Pacala Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark B. Weinswig Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Theodore L. Tewksbury Executive Chairman
Mark Frichtl Chief Technology Officer
Darien Spencer Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OUSTER, INC.-19.33%269
HEXAGON AB6.01%29 923
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED31.07%24 128
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED8.46%20 387
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION20.40%15 428
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-0.54%12 855
