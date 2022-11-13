Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ouster, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OUST   US68989M1036

OUSTER, INC.

(OUST)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
1.210 USD   +10.00%
11/10Pakistan's Imran Khan relaunches political march after surviving gun attack
RE
11/09North American Morning Briefing: Midterm Outcome -3-
DJ
11/08OUSTER, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. doing all it can for release of hunger striker in Egypt - security adviser

11/13/2022 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A handout image of activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The United States is doing "everything it can" to secure the release of Egytian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah from jail in Egypt and President Joe Biden raised the case with his Egyptian counterpart, the U.S. national security adviser said on Saturday.

Biden, who flew in to Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to attend the COP27 climate talks on Friday, had "an extended discussion on the issue of human rights" with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Jake Sullivan said

"We had intensive consultations on that case while we were on the ground in Sharm," he said, adding that Biden had directed his officials to work with the Egyptians on several cases including Abd el-Fattah's.

"We are doing everything we can to secure his release, as well as the release of a number of other political prisoners," Sullivan told reporters on Air Force One after leaving Egypt.

Sisi said he told Biden that Egypt has launched a national strategy for human rights and a national dialogue.

Abd el-Fattah, a blogger and activists, rose to prominence in Egypt's 2011 uprising before being swept up in a far-reaching crackdown on political dissent after Sisi, then army chief, led the 2013 ouster of Egypt's first democratically elected president, Mohamed Mursi.

Rights groups say tens of thousands of people have been arrested since then including Islamists, leftists and liberals. Sisi and his supporters say security and stability are paramount.

Abd el-Fattah has been in detention for much of the last decade. He launched a hunger strike on April 2 and then escalated his protest saying he would stop drinking water on Nov. 6, to coincide with the opening of the climate talks.

His mother, who has been making daily visits to the prison northwest of Cairo where he is being held, has received no news from her son but said prison officials told her on Thursday that medical intervention was made for his health.

Sullivan said the United States had no information on his condition.

"The Egyptians have one story on this. Obviously his family has a totally different story. And this is a circumstance where it's not 'trust but verify', it's 'verify'. And we've not been able to do that," he said.

Abd el-Fattah's sister Mona Seif said on Friday she had appealed directly to Sisi for an amnesty for her brother, and resubmitted an official request for clemency which she first made in June.

On Saturday she said the family still had no update on his condition or the medical intervention.

Abd el-Fattah's lawyer Khaled Ali went to the prison on Thursday after receiving a rare authorisation to visit from the public prosecutor, but said he was denied access on the grounds that the permit carried Wednesday's date.

(Reporting by Dominic Evans and Nandita Bose; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
All news about OUSTER, INC.
11/10Pakistan's Imran Khan relaunches political march after surviving gun attack
RE
11/09North American Morning Briefing: Midterm Outcome -3-
DJ
11/08OUSTER, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
11/08Baird Downgrades Ouster to Neutral From Outperform, Adjusts Price Target to $1.50 From ..
MT
11/07Transcript : Ouster, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 07, 2022
CI
11/07Ouster : Joint Update on the Proposed Merger Between Ouster and Velodyne
PU
11/07Sector Update: Tech Stocks Climb Premarket Monday
MT
11/07Transcript : Ouster, Inc., Velodyne Lidar, Inc. - M&A Call
CI
11/07Lidar duo Ouster and Velodyne to merge in all-stock deal
RE
11/07Lidar firms Ouster, Velodyne to merge in all-stock deal
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OUSTER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 46,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -133 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 223 M 223 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 290
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart OUSTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ouster, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUSTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,21 $
Average target price 4,29 $
Spread / Average Target 254%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angus Pacala Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anna Brunelle Chief Financial Officer
Susan Heystee Chairman
Mark Frichtl Chief Technology Officer
Darien Spencer Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OUSTER, INC.-76.73%223
HEXAGON AB-12.39%32 604
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-5.47%19 357
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-29.70%18 791
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-55.75%13 598
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-63.54%12 536