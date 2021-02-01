Log in
OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS CORP.

OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS CORP.

(OZ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News

BTV News Alert Video: Outback Goldfields Acquires 4 Assets in Hot Gold District

02/01/2021
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2021) - Outback Goldfields Corp. (CSE: OZ) - The company's land package consists of more than 1,100 hectares in a high-grade gold exploration district.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/outback-goldfields-gold-exploration-news-alert-60sec/

Outback Goldfields Corp. (CSE: OZ)

Outback Goldfields is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Feb 1st to 7th, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

outbackgoldfields.com

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73344


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,31 M -0,24 M -0,24 M
Net cash 2020 0,10 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 47,3 M 36,8 M 36,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 17,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chris Donaldson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Andrew Parry Chairman
Ota Hally Chief Financial Officer, Co-Secretary & Director
Louis Archambeault Independent Director
Eric Zaunscherb Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS CORP.-36.72%37
NEWMONT CORPORATION-0.48%48 064
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-1.52%39 731
POLYUS-5.42%25 574
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-1.20%18 468
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-0.94%16 944
