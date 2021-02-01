BTV News Alert Video: Outback Goldfields Acquires 4 Assets in Hot Gold District

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2021) - Outback Goldfields Corp. (CSE: OZ) - The company's land package consists of more than 1,100 hectares in a high-grade gold exploration district.





https://b-tv.com/outback-goldfields-gold-exploration-news-alert-60sec/

Outback Goldfields Corp. (CSE: OZ)

Outback Goldfields is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Feb 1st to 7th, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

outbackgoldfields.com

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

