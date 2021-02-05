Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Outback Goldfields Corp.    OZ   CA69002L1067

OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS CORP.

(OZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Outback Goldfields Corp., Searching for Gold in a Historic Jurisdiction, CEO Clip Video

02/05/2021 | 04:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2021) - CEO and Director of Outback Goldfields, Chris Donaldson speaks about the company's search for high-grade gold in the historic Victorian Goldfields.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/outback-goldfields-searching-for-gold-ceo-clip-90sec/

Outback Goldfields is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on February 6th - February 7th, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

Outback Goldfields Corp. (CSE: OZ)

outbackgoldfields.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73781


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS CORP.
10:55aOutback Goldfields Corp., Searching for Gold in a Historic Jurisdiction, CEO ..
NE
02/01BTV NEWS ALERT VIDEO : Outback Goldfields Acquires 4 Assets in Hot Gold District
NE
01/28OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS : Announces Commencement of Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Ex..
AQ
01/28OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS : Reminds Skarb Shareholders to Register Shares (copy)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,31 M -0,24 M -0,24 M
Net cash 2020 0,10 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 50,8 M 39,7 M 39,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 17,4%
Chart OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Outback Goldfields Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chris Donaldson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Andrew Parry Chairman
Ota Hally Chief Financial Officer, Co-Secretary & Director
Louis Archambeault Independent Director
Eric Zaunscherb Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS CORP.-32.03%40
NEWMONT CORPORATION-3.72%46 500
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-1.48%39 080
POLYUS-5.53%25 526
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-4.10%17 857
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-2.92%16 604
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ