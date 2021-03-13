Outback Goldfields : March 2021

outbackgoldfields.com

EXPLORING HIGH GRADE GOLD AT FOSTERVILLE

SOAR FINANCIAL CONFERENCE MARCH 2021

CSE: OZ FRE: S600

● Large land package in a jurisdiction that has produced over 80 Moz of Au historically1

● Assets located in proximity of Kirkland Lake Gold's Fosterville Mine

● High-grade, low-cost mining district

● Experienced Board and Management team with a track record creating shareholder value

● Following path of previous success

● Attractive entry point in high value potential assets

● Focused work program with near term catalysts

CRAIG PARRY CHAIRMAN

Geologist, an experienced executive, and a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Over fifteen years of mineral exploration experience in gold, petroleum, diamonds, ironore, copper, coal and uranium. Mr. Parry holds a Honours Degree in Applied Geology from the University of New South Wales. Mr. Parry is the Chairman of Vizsla Resources, Skeena Resources, Outback Goldfields and Goldbull Resources.

OTA HALLY CFO & DIRECTOR

Chartered Professional Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst with broad experience in executive level financial management positions across multiple industries. Formerly with Yamana Gold, Endeavour Mining and Pan American Silver.

LOUIS ARCHAMBEAULT DIRECTOR

Engineer by profession, B.Eng in Mining and Mineral Engineering and an M.Eng in Mineral Economics and Artificial Intelligence, both from McGill University. Currently VP Corporate Development at Orezone and formerly with Goldcorp and CIBC.

CHRIS DONALDSON CEO & DIRECTOR

Experienced executive with 25 years focus on capital markets, government and community relationships. Formerly director of Corporate Development with Western Copper and Gold (TSX and NYSE American listed company).

PENNY JASKI DIRECTOR (Outback Goldfields Australia)

Penny Jaski, B.Sc (Public Relations and Politics) has over 20 years' experience in community and stakeholder relations and government affairs, including 15 years in mining with Rio Tinto. Penny has worked as a community relations officer across several municipalities in Western Australia, as well as worked with a number of indigenous communities in the Goldfields and Western Desert regions. Penny has worked for Rio Tinto numerous across exploration projects in Western and South Australia as Manager of Community.

ERIC ZAUNSCHERB DIRECTOR

Eric Zaunscherb is a Canadian geologist with over thirty years of experience as a mining analyst. He has enjoyed working in Toronto, Vancouver, and London, learning best practices in capital markets and seeing hundreds of exploration, development and mining projects globally.