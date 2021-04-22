Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Outback Goldfields Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OZ   CA69002L1067

OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS CORP.

(OZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petratherm Limited Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to the Disposition of Common Shares of Outback Goldfields Corp. (Formerly, Skarb Exploration Corp.)

04/22/2021 | 12:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2021) - Petratherm Limited (ASX: PTR) ("Petratherm") announces that it has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing that it has disposed of 33,333,333 common shares (the "Disposed Shares") of Outback Goldfields Corp. (CSE:OZ) (formerly, Skarb Exploration Corp.) ("Outback Goldfields"). Petratherm acquired the Disposed Shares as consideration for the sale of its gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. Unless permitted under securities legislation, Petratherm must not trade the common shares before April 16, 2021. Following the expiry of this restriction period, Petratherm distributed all of the Disposed Shares in specie to its shareholders effective today. Following the disposition of the Disposed Shares, Petratherm holds nil shares of Outback Goldfields.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of the Report by Petratherm.

For further details relating to the disposition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on Outback Goldfield's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:
Simon O'Loughlin, Director
Petratherm Limited
Tel: +61 8 8111 4000

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81403


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS CORP.
12:30pPetratherm Limited Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to the Di..
NE
03/26OTC MARKETS  : Outback Goldfields Begins Trading ON The OTCQB Exchange Under the..
AQ
03/13OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS  : March 2021
PU
03/02OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS  : Commences Airborne Geophysical Survey over Yeungroon Proje..
AQ
02/16OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS  : Mobilizes Crews and Commences Drilling in the Heart of the..
AQ
02/05Outback Goldfields Corp., Searching for Gold in a Historic Jurisdiction, CEO ..
NE
02/01BTV NEWS ALERT VIDEO : Outback Goldfields Acquires 4 Assets in Hot Gold District
NE
01/28OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS  : Announces Commencement of Trading on the Frankfurt Stock E..
AQ
01/28OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS  : Reminds Skarb Shareholders to Register Shares (copy)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,31 M -0,25 M -0,25 M
Net cash 2020 0,10 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 28,9 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 17,4%
Chart OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Outback Goldfields Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chris Donaldson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ota Hally Chief Financial Officer, Co-Secretary & Director
Craig Andrew Parry Chairman
Louis Archambeault Independent Director
Eric Zaunscherb Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS CORP.-61.33%23
NEWMONT CORPORATION11.57%52 693
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-2.03%40 233
POLYUS2.79%27 439
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.2.03%19 379
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED8.65%17 716
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ