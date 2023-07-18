Outbrain Inc. is a recommendation platform for advertisers and digital media owners. The Company's technology provides personalization, engagement and monetization solutions to digital media properties, including many publishers. The Company provides media owners with a platform that encompasses data at scale, as well as prediction and recommendation capabilities, helping media partners, deliver a discovery feed personalized to their users, based on context and each user's interests and preferences. Its platform is built for user engagement. The Company's technology enables over 10 billion daily recommendations to consumers across more than 7,000 online properties and connects advertisers to its audiences. The Company has offices in approximately 17 cities worldwide. Its subsidiaries include Outbrain Israel Ltd., Outbrain UK Limited, Outbrain Italy SRL and Outbrain Spain S.L., Outbrain Germany GmbH, Outbrain India Private Limited, Outbrain Japan KK and Outbrain Australia PTY Ltd.

Sector Internet Services