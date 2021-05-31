Outcrop Gold : ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - 2021

Log in
    OCG   CA6900221087

OUTCROP GOLD CORP.

(OCG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 05/31 03:53:14 pm
0.375 CAD   +1.35%
05:56pOUTCROP GOLD  : Annual general meeting - 2021
PU
05/25OUTCROP GOLD  : Info circular - 2021
PU
05/25OUTCROP GOLD  : Proxy form - 2021
PU
OUTCROP GOLD CORP.

Suite 905-1111 West Hastings St.

Vancouver, BC V6E 2J3

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TAKE NOTICE that the annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") of Outcrop Gold Corp. (the "Company") will be held at the offices located at Suite 905, 1111 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on June 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) for the following purposes:

  1. To receive and consider the Audited Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020, together with Auditor's Report thereon
  2. To fix the number of Directors for the ensuing year at four (4).
  3. To elect Directors for the ensuing year.
  4. To appoint Davidson & Company LLP as auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the Auditors.
  5. To ratify, confirm and approve the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Accompanying this Notice of Meeting is the Information Circular, a form of proxy ("Proxy") or Voting Instruction Form ("VIF"), and a form whereby shareholders can request to be added to the Company's supplemental mailing list. The Information Circular provides more detailed information relating to the matters to be addressed at the Meeting, and forms part of this Notice.

The board of directors have fixed the close of business on May 18, 2021 as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. A shareholder entitled to vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint a proxyholder to attend and vote in his/her stead. If you are unable to attend the Meeting in person, please date, execute, and return the enclosed form of Proxy or VIF in accordance with the instructions set out in the notes to the Proxy or VIF and any accompanying information from your intermediary.

DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, this 18th day of May, 2021.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Joseph Hebert"

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

These shareholder materials are being sent to both registered and non-registered owners of the securities. If you are a non-registered owner, and the Company or its agent has sent these materials directly to you, your name and address and information about your holdings of securities have been obtained in accordance with applicable securities regulatory requirements from the intermediary holding on your behalf. By choosing to send these materials to you directly, the Company (and not the intermediary holding on your behalf) has assumed responsibility for (i) delivering these materials to you, and (ii) executing your proper voting instructions. Please return your voting instructions as specified in the request for voting instructions.

Disclaimer

Outcrop Gold Corp. published this content on 29 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 21:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -5,03 M -4,16 M -4,16 M
Net cash 2020 5,96 M 4,94 M 4,94 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,39x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 49,6 M 41,0 M 41,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 67,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph P. Hebert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander Tong Chief Financial Officer
Ian Paul Slater Executive Chairman
Kevin Nishi Independent Director
Jay Edward Sujir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OUTCROP GOLD CORP.-42.19%40
NEWMONT CORPORATION22.69%58 980
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION0.38%42 823
POLYUS4.14%29 213
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.9.01%21 574
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED9.85%17 671