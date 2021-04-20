Log in
    OCG   CA6900221087

OUTCROP GOLD CORP.

(OCG)
Outcrop Gold : Announces Stock Option Grant

04/20/2021 | 09:40am EDT
Outcrop Gold Announces Stock Option Grant

April 19, 2021 - Vancouver, BC - Outcrop Gold Corp. (TSXV: OCG) ('Outcrop') announces the grant of 3,900,000 incentive stock options exercisable at a price of $0.30 until April 19, 2026.

About Outcrop Gold

Outcrop is a hybrid prospect generator active in Colombia acquiring silver and gold exploration projects with world-class discovery potential. Outcrop performs its own grass roots exploration and then employs a joint venture business model on its projects to maximize investor exposure to discovery and minimize financial risk. Outcrop has five primary projects in Colombia. While Outcrop's other projects are available for joint venture, Outcrop will continue to drill and progress the Santa Ana high-grade silver project.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Joseph P Hebert, Chief Executive Officer Mars Investor Relations
+1 775 340 0450 +1 647 557 6651
hebert@outcropgoldcorp.comocg@marsinvestorrelations.com
www.outcropgoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein constitutes 'forward-looking information' under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'potential', 'we believe', or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results 'will' occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Outcrop to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, financing and additional capital requirements, completion of due diligence, general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, political uncertainties, and the state of the securities markets generally. Although management of Outcrop have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Outcrop will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

Outcrop Gold Corp. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 13:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -5,03 M -4,01 M -4,01 M
Net cash 2020 5,96 M 4,76 M 4,76 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,39x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 37,5 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart OUTCROP GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Outcrop Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph P. Hebert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander Tong Chief Financial Officer
Ian Paul Slater Executive Chairman
Kevin Nishi Independent Director
Jay Edward Sujir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OUTCROP GOLD CORP.-53.91%30
NEWMONT CORPORATION8.28%51 900
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-4.45%39 376
POLYUS0.16%26 840
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.0.21%19 160
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED8.49%17 712
