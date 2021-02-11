Outcrop Gold : to Participate in OTC Markets Virtual Investor Conference on February 17th, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcrop Gold Corp. (TSXV:OCG; OTCPK:MRDD.F; DE:MRG1) ("Outcrop") is pleased to announce that Joseph Hebert, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present live at OTC Markets VirtualInvestorConferences.com series. The details are:

Date: February 17th, 2021

Time: 11:00 am eastern

Link: https://bit.ly/3cd9PaB

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Company Highlights:

Currently drilling the flagship Santa Ana project, located in Tolima, Colombia . Santa Ana is the highest-grade silver project in Colombia with seven parallel vein zones with a total strike length of 14 km.

. Santa Ana is the highest-grade silver project in with seven parallel vein zones with a total strike length of 14 km. Five discoveries of large high-grade shoots to date including best drill intercept of 0.95 m at 69.6 g Au/t and 5,550 g Ag/t (10.8 kilogram Eq Ag/t).

at 69.6 g Au/t and 5,550 g Ag/t (10.8 kilogram Eq Ag/t). Outcrop currently has a 100% success rate on target drilling and is conducting additional geophysics property wide to identify targets for drilling.

About Outcrop Gold Corp.

Outcrop Gold is a hybrid prospect generator active in Colombia, acquiring gold and silver exploration projects with world-class discovery potential. Outcrop performs its own grassroots exploration and then employs a joint venture business model on its projects to maximize investor exposure to discovery and minimize financial risk. Outcrop has seven primary projects in Colombia. While Outcrop's other projects are available for joint venture, Outcrop will continue to drill and derisk the high-grade Santa Ana silver project.

