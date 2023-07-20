OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended May 31, 2023 and 2022
(unaudited)
OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION
Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position
(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)
As at
Notes
May 31, 2023
August 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,974,839
$
1,239,346
Receivables
60,481
30,720
Advances and prepaid expenses
223,241
119,579
5,258,561
1,389,645
Non-current assets
Equipment
5
170,445
160,718
Mineral properties
6
5,126,758
4,453,461
5,297,203
4,614,179
Total assets
$
10,555,764
$
6,003,824
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
7
$
400,243
$
824,304
Current portion of lease liability
8
13,598
12,637
413,841
836,941
Non-current liabilities
Lease liability
8
5,496
14,987
Total liabilities
$
419,337
$
851,928
SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY
Share capital
9
$
65,726,257
$
55,990,622
Stock-based reserves
9
11,184,493
10,835,413
Warrant reserves
9
15,737,805
13,750,930
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
611
(1,711)
Deficit
(82,512,739)
(75,423,358)
Total shareholders' equity
10,136,427
5,151,896
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
10,555,764
$
6,003,824
Nature of operations and going concern
1
Subsequent events
14
Approved for issue by the Board of Directors on July 20, 2023.
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
"Joseph P. Hebert"
"Kevin Nishi"
Joseph P. Hebert, Director
Kevin Nishi, Director
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION
Condensed interim consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss
(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Note
May 31,
May 31,
May 31,
May 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Expenses
Exploration
6,10
$
802,050
$ 2,061,851
$
4,278,776
$
4,922,356
Foreign exchange
(39,733)
117,836
20,616
183,442
General and administrative
10
299,769
390,361
910,533
746,813
Investor relations
160,468
192,997
546,242
714,013
Professional fees
10
154,438
127,434
357,649
410,288
Stock-based compensation
9, 10
50,990
374,013
536,929
769,192
Wages and benefits
10
148,087
106,391
447,814
311,746
(1,576,069)
(3,370,883)
(7,098,559)
(8,057,850)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
Gain on disposal of equipment
Interest income
Loss for the period
Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss
Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations
-
-
7,368
-
397
1,613
1,810
4,113
397
1,613
9,178
4,113
(1,575,672)
(3,369,270)
(7,089,381)
(8,053,737)
(60)
2,752
2,322
3,018
Comprehensive loss for the period
$
(1,575,732)
$
(3,366,518)
$
(7,087,059)
$
(8,050,719)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.04)
$
(0.06)
Weighed average number of common
202,575,700
157,550,899
192,681,865
141,113,735
shares outstanding - basic and diluted
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION
Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows
(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)
Nine months ended
May 31, 2023
May 31, 2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss for the period
$
(7,089,381)
$
(8,053,737)
Adjustments for items not involving cash:
Depreciation
41,639
25,244
Stock-based compensation
536,929
769,192
Gain on disposal of equipment
(7,368)
-
Interest expense
2,954
-
Unrealized foreign exchange gain
5,094
9,369
(6,510,133)
(7,249,932)
Net changes in non-cash working capital items:
Receivables
(29,761)
(11,873)
Advances and prepaid expenses
(103,662)
(44,002)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(424,061)
175,951
Net cash outflows from operating activities
(7,067,617)
(7,129,856)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Equipment acquisitions
(43,901)
(81,169)
Net cash outflows from investing activities
(43,901)
(81,169)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Shares issued
11,567,628
7,445,806
Share issue costs
(706,264)
(728,620)
Deferred financing costs
-
178,059
Repayment of lease liability
(11,967)
-
Net cash inflows from financing activities
10,849,397
6,895,245
Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
(2,386)
(6,351)
Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period
3,735,493
(322,131)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
1,239,346
4,453,217
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
4,974,839
$
4,131,086
Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows - Note 13
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION
Condensed interim consolidated statements of shareholders' equity
(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)
Accumulated
Stock-
Other
Number of
Based
Warrant
Comprehensive
Shares
Share Capital
Reserves
Reserves
Income (Loss)
Deficit
Total
Balance, August 31, 2021
132,148,953
$
51,605,327
$
9,840,297
$ 11,317,286
$
(2,377)
$
(64,015,613)
$
8,744,920
Common shares issued
27,997,055
5,188,806
-
2,257,000
-
-
7,445,806
Warrants issued for finder's fees
-
-
-
180,670
-
-
180,670
Share issue costs
-
(909,290)
-
-
-
-
(909,290)
Transfer of fair value of warrants exercised
-
4,026
-
(4,026)
-
-
-
Transfer of fair value of options exercised
-
101,753
(101,753)
-
-
-
-
Stock-based compensation
-
-
769,192
-
-
-
769,192
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
3,018
-
3,018
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(8,053,737)
(8,053,737)
Balance, May 31, 2022
160,146,008
$
55,990,622
$
10,507,736
$ 13,750,930
$
641
$
(72,069,350)
$
8,180,579
Balance, August 31, 2022
160,146,008
$
55,990,622
$
10,835,413
$ 13,750,930
$
(1,711)
$
(75,423,358)
$
5,151,896
Common shares issued
57,980,154
10,160,415
-
2,080,510
-
-
12,240,925
Warrants issued for finders' fees
-
-
-
192,382
-
-
192,382
Share issue costs
-
(898,646)
-
-
-
-
(898,646)
Transfer of fair value of warrants exercised
-
286,017
-
(286,017)
-
-
-
Transfer of fair value of options exercised
-
187,849
(187,849)
-
-
-
-
Stock-based compensation
-
-
536,929
-
-
-
536,929
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
2,322
-
2,322
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(7,089,381)
(7,089,381)
Balance, May 31, 2023
218,126,162
$
65,743,257
$
11,184,493
$ 15,720,805
$
611
$
(82,512,739)
$
10,136,427
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
