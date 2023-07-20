Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Colombia. The Company's projects include Antares, Argelia, Mallama, Oribella, and Santa Ana. The Antares Project is comprised of approximately 10,500 hectares (ha) and is located approximately 20 kilometers (km) northeast of Medellin, in the municipality of San Vincente and 30 km southwest of the fully permitted Gramalote project. The Argelia project is comprised of approximately 4,355 ha of applications located in Antioquia Department, Colombia. The Mallama project is comprised of approximately 9,036 ha of titles located in Narino Department, Colombia. The Oribella project is comprised of 20,000 ha and is located in Antioquia Department, Colombia within the Middle Cauca Belt metallogenic province. The Santa Ana project comprises of approximately 36,000 ha located in the northern Tolima Department, Colombia.

