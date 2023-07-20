OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended May 31, 2023 and 2022

(unaudited)

OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION

Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)

As at

Notes

May 31, 2023

August 31, 2022

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,974,839

$

1,239,346

Receivables

60,481

30,720

Advances and prepaid expenses

223,241

119,579

5,258,561

1,389,645

Non-current assets

Equipment

5

170,445

160,718

Mineral properties

6

5,126,758

4,453,461

5,297,203

4,614,179

Total assets

$

10,555,764

$

6,003,824

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

7

$

400,243

$

824,304

Current portion of lease liability

8

13,598

12,637

413,841

836,941

Non-current liabilities

Lease liability

8

5,496

14,987

Total liabilities

$

419,337

$

851,928

SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY

Share capital

9

$

65,726,257

$

55,990,622

Stock-based reserves

9

11,184,493

10,835,413

Warrant reserves

9

15,737,805

13,750,930

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

611

(1,711)

Deficit

(82,512,739)

(75,423,358)

Total shareholders' equity

10,136,427

5,151,896

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,555,764

$

6,003,824

Nature of operations and going concern

1

Subsequent events

14

Approved for issue by the Board of Directors on July 20, 2023.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Joseph P. Hebert"

"Kevin Nishi"

Joseph P. Hebert, Director

Kevin Nishi, Director

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION

Condensed interim consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Note

May 31,

May 31,

May 31,

May 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Expenses

Exploration

6,10

$

802,050

$ 2,061,851

$

4,278,776

$

4,922,356

Foreign exchange

(39,733)

117,836

20,616

183,442

General and administrative

10

299,769

390,361

910,533

746,813

Investor relations

160,468

192,997

546,242

714,013

Professional fees

10

154,438

127,434

357,649

410,288

Stock-based compensation

9, 10

50,990

374,013

536,929

769,192

Wages and benefits

10

148,087

106,391

447,814

311,746

(1,576,069)

(3,370,883)

(7,098,559)

(8,057,850)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)

Gain on disposal of equipment

Interest income

Loss for the period

Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss

Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations

-

-

7,368

-

397

1,613

1,810

4,113

397

1,613

9,178

4,113

(1,575,672)

(3,369,270)

(7,089,381)

(8,053,737)

(60)

2,752

2,322

3,018

Comprehensive loss for the period

$

(1,575,732)

$

(3,366,518)

$

(7,087,059)

$

(8,050,719)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.01)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.04)

$

(0.06)

Weighed average number of common

202,575,700

157,550,899

192,681,865

141,113,735

shares outstanding - basic and diluted

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION

Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)

Nine months ended

May 31, 2023

May 31, 2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss for the period

$

(7,089,381)

$

(8,053,737)

Adjustments for items not involving cash:

Depreciation

41,639

25,244

Stock-based compensation

536,929

769,192

Gain on disposal of equipment

(7,368)

-

Interest expense

2,954

-

Unrealized foreign exchange gain

5,094

9,369

(6,510,133)

(7,249,932)

Net changes in non-cash working capital items:

Receivables

(29,761)

(11,873)

Advances and prepaid expenses

(103,662)

(44,002)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(424,061)

175,951

Net cash outflows from operating activities

(7,067,617)

(7,129,856)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Equipment acquisitions

(43,901)

(81,169)

Net cash outflows from investing activities

(43,901)

(81,169)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Shares issued

11,567,628

7,445,806

Share issue costs

(706,264)

(728,620)

Deferred financing costs

-

178,059

Repayment of lease liability

(11,967)

-

Net cash inflows from financing activities

10,849,397

6,895,245

Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(2,386)

(6,351)

Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period

3,735,493

(322,131)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

1,239,346

4,453,217

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

4,974,839

$

4,131,086

Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows - Note 13

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION

Condensed interim consolidated statements of shareholders' equity

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)

Accumulated

Stock-

Other

Number of

Based

Warrant

Comprehensive

Shares

Share Capital

Reserves

Reserves

Income (Loss)

Deficit

Total

Balance, August 31, 2021

132,148,953

$

51,605,327

$

9,840,297

$ 11,317,286

$

(2,377)

$

(64,015,613)

$

8,744,920

Common shares issued

27,997,055

5,188,806

-

2,257,000

-

-

7,445,806

Warrants issued for finder's fees

-

-

-

180,670

-

-

180,670

Share issue costs

-

(909,290)

-

-

-

-

(909,290)

Transfer of fair value of warrants exercised

-

4,026

-

(4,026)

-

-

-

Transfer of fair value of options exercised

-

101,753

(101,753)

-

-

-

-

Stock-based compensation

-

-

769,192

-

-

-

769,192

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

3,018

-

3,018

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(8,053,737)

(8,053,737)

Balance, May 31, 2022

160,146,008

$

55,990,622

$

10,507,736

$ 13,750,930

$

641

$

(72,069,350)

$

8,180,579

Balance, August 31, 2022

160,146,008

$

55,990,622

$

10,835,413

$ 13,750,930

$

(1,711)

$

(75,423,358)

$

5,151,896

Common shares issued

57,980,154

10,160,415

-

2,080,510

-

-

12,240,925

Warrants issued for finders' fees

-

-

-

192,382

-

-

192,382

Share issue costs

-

(898,646)

-

-

-

-

(898,646)

Transfer of fair value of warrants exercised

-

286,017

-

(286,017)

-

-

-

Transfer of fair value of options exercised

-

187,849

(187,849)

-

-

-

-

Stock-based compensation

-

-

536,929

-

-

-

536,929

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

2,322

-

2,322

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(7,089,381)

(7,089,381)

Balance, May 31, 2023

218,126,162

$

65,743,257

$

11,184,493

$ 15,720,805

$

611

$

(82,512,739)

$

10,136,427

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

