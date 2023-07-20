OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2023

The following is management's discussion and analysis of the results of operations and financial conditions ("MD&A") of Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (the "Company", or "Outcrop") and should be read in conjunction with the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes thereto for the nine months ended May 31, 2023 and 2022 (the "Financial Report"), and with the audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended August 31, 2022 and 2021, all of which are available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

The financial information in this MD&A is derived from the Financial Report prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The MD&A contains information to July 20, 2023.

Overall Performance

Description of Business and Overview of Projects

Outcrop is an exploration company active in Colombia with an emphasis on generating silver and gold exploration projects with world-class discovery potential.

The highlights of the Company's activities in the nine months ended May 31, 2023, and up to the date of this MD&A include: