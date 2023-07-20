OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2023
The following is management's discussion and analysis of the results of operations and financial conditions ("MD&A") of Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (the "Company", or "Outcrop") and should be read in conjunction with the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes thereto for the nine months ended May 31, 2023 and 2022 (the "Financial Report"), and with the audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended August 31, 2022 and 2021, all of which are available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.
The financial information in this MD&A is derived from the Financial Report prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
The MD&A contains information to July 20, 2023.
Overall Performance
Description of Business and Overview of Projects
Outcrop is an exploration company active in Colombia with an emphasis on generating silver and gold exploration projects with world-class discovery potential.
The highlights of the Company's activities in the nine months ended May 31, 2023, and up to the date of this MD&A include:
- The Company completed a public offering by issuing 18,097,000 units at a price of $0.25 per unit for gross proceeds of $4,524,250. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant, which is exercisable at price of $0.35 for a period of 24 months. The Company also issued 1,085,820 broker warrants exercisable at $0.25 for a period of 24 months. The proceeds of the financing were allocated on a relative fair value basis as $3,756,000 to common shares and $768,250 to warrants.
- The Company closed a non-brokered private placement consisting of 22,828,400 units at price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of $3,424,260. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, which is exercisable at price of $0.22 for a period of 36 months.
- The Company issued a total of 7,146,700 common shares following the exercise of stock options and warrants for gross proceeds of $1,428,374.
- The Company issued 7,804,000 common shares under its at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") for gross proceeds of $2,190,743.
- The Company issued 2,104,054 shares to Activos Mineros De Colombia S.A.S. as part of the purchase price for Santa Ana after the first of the mining concession agreements was registered in Outcrop's name with the National Mining Registry.
- On April 26, 2023, the Company announced the completion of an independent mineral resource estimation of the Santa Ana project. Initial Indicated resources are estimated at 1.226 million tonnes grading 614 grams per tonne silver equivalent, containing 24.2 million ounces of silver equivalent. Initial Inferred resources are estimated at 966,000 tonnes grading 435 grams per tonne silver equivalent, containing 13.5 million ounces of equivalent silver.
- On June 12, 2023, the Company announced the filing of a National Instrument 43-101 Technical
Report titled "Santa Ana Property Mineral Resource Estimate," effective June 8, 2023, supporting the maiden mineral resource estimate for the high-grade silver Santa Ana project. The technical report was prepared for Outcrop by AMC Mining Consultants Ltd.
- The regional grass-roots prospecting and target generation program discovered three additional high-grade targets Palomos, La Linda and Murillo. The latter returned grades in channel samples up to 58.07 g/t Au and 2,860 g/t Ag, while La Linda assays yielded 9.15 g/t Au in channel samples and 2,987 g/t Ag from float samples. Palomos returned assays on surface up to 8.26 g/t Au, and 713 g/t Ag in channel samples.
- The Company continued advancing several vein targets along three mineralized corridors. Mainly, along the Santa Ana vein system, the Aguilar-Guadual vein system and sub-parallel trends. Alaska (13.78 g/t Au, and 7.20 g/t Au and 3,412 g/t Ag), Los Mangos (21.38 g/t Au and 648 g/t Ag), La Ye (5.88 g/t Au and 795 g/t Ag), and Espiritu Santo (5.43 g/t Au, and 1,046 g/t Ag).
- The Mineral Resource drilling campaign was completed on March 05, 2023, bringing the total of drilling metres to 58,824 since the acquisition of the project. A total of 9,923 meters were drilled for the nine months ended May 31,2023.
- Outcrop continued with its metallurgical testing program on a composite prepared with representative core samples from Paraiso vein. Results confirmed 93% and 96% recoveries for silver and gold during kinetic open circuit flotation tests. The produced concentrate after the third- cleaner stage assayed 12,133 grams per tonne of silver and 172 grams per tonne of gold. Diagnostic mineral characterization and grind grain-size particle distribution and related sulphide liberation support Santa Ana mineral processing by conventional simple milling and flotation circuits. All metallurgical tests have determined the optimum grain-size at 100 to 106 microns.
Santa Ana Project
The 100% owned Santa Ana project comprises 27,000 hectares, 190 kilometres from Bogota, Colombia. Santa Ana consists of regional scale parallel vein systems across a trend 12 kilometres wide and 30 kilometres long covering a majority of the Mariquita District. The Mariquita District is Colombia's highest- grade primary silver district, where mining records date to at least 1585, with historic silver grades reported to be among the highest in Latin America from dozens of mines.
Santa Ana maiden resource estimate contains an estimated indicated resource of 24.2 million ounces silver equivalent at a grade of 614 grams per tonne silver equivalent and an inferred mineral resource of 13.5 million ounces silver equivalent at a grade of 435 grams per tonne silver equivalent, based on the NI 43- 101 Technical Report titled "Santa Ana Property Mineral Resource Estimate," dated June 8, 2023, and prepared by AMC Mining Consultants. The resource is comprised of the seven vein systems (commonly containing multiple parallel veins and multiple ore shoots) discovered to date - Santa Ana (San Antonio, Roberto Tovar, San Juan shoots); La Porfia (La Ivana); El Dorado (El Dorado, La Abeja shoots); Paraiso (Megapozo); Las Maras; Los Naranjos and La Isabela.
Veins with similar high grade and thickness exist along strike toward the south, forming a high-grade silver enriched trend that extends for 30 kilometres. Outcrop Silver's exploration team has identified numerous additional veins based on high-grade samples from outcrop and historical workings that have yet to be drill tested. Outcrop Silver remains focused on identifying new vein targets with high-grade potential, and adding substantially derisked mineralized silver-bearing veins that will increase the published maiden resource.
Qualified Person
The data disclosed in this MD&A has been reviewed and verified by Joseph Hebert, B.S.Geo. C.P.G., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
Results of Operations
For the nine months ended May 31, 2023 and 2022.
Significant or noteworthy expenditure differences between the periods include:
Nine months ended May 31,
2023
2022
Loss for the period
$
(7,089,381)
$
(8,053,737)
Comprehensive loss for the period
$
(7,087,059)
$
(8,050,719)
Expenses for the period
$
(7,098,559)
$
(8,057,850)
Exploration and evaluation
4,278,776
4,922,356
Decrease due to less exploration activities at Santa Ana.
Investor relations
546,242
714,013
Decrease due to current year reduction of outreach activities.
Stock-based compensation
536,929
769,192
Decrease due to less stock option grants in the current period resulting in lower fair value amortization of stock options versus the comparative period.
Exploration and evaluation expenditure details for the nine months ended May 31, 2023 and 2022.
During the nine months ended May 31, 2023, the Company was focused on the Santa Ana Project where it managed its drilling efforts and maintained its community outreach programs at the project site.
Nine months ended May 31, 2023
Santa Ana
Other
Total
Drilling
$
1,797,136
$
-
$
1,797,136
Payroll
669,323
566,041
1,235,364
Field Expenses and other
906,830
36,970
943,800
Technical consulting
163,033
139,443
302,476
Total
$
3,536,322
$
742,454
$
4,278,776
Nine months ended May 31, 2022
Santa Ana
Other
Total
Drilling
$
2,294,234
$
-
$
2,294,234
Payroll
1,443,573
152,326
1,595,949
Field Expenses and other
827,212
4,676
831,888
Technical consulting
191,802
8,483
200,282
Total
$
4,756,821
$
165,535
$
4,922,356
For the three months ended May 31, 2023 and 2022.
For the three months ended May 31, 2023, the Company incurred a loss of $1,575,672 (May 31, 2022 - $3,369,270) and a comprehensive loss of $1,575,732 (May 31, 2022 - $3,366,518). Expenses for the three months ending May 31, 2023, were $1,576,069 (May 31, 2022 - $3,370,883).
Significant or noteworthy expenditure differences between the periods include:
Three months ended
May 31, 2023
May 31, 2022
Loss for the period
(1,575,672)
(3,369,270)
Comprehensive loss for the period
$
(1,575,732)
$
(3,366,518)
Expenses for the period
$
(1,576,069)
$
(3,370,883)
Exploration and evaluation
802,050
2,061,851
Decrease due to less exploration activities at Santa Ana.
Investor relations
160,468
192,997
Decrease due to current year reduction of outreach activities.
Stock-based compensation
50,990
374,013
No new grants awarded during the current period. Decrease due to vesting on previously granted options.
Exploration and evaluation expenditure details for the three months ended May 31, 2023 and 2022.
During the three months ended May 31, 2023, the Company continued its drilling efforts and maintained staffing for its community outreach programs at the Santa Ana Project. During the three months ended May 31, 2022 the Company had a smaller exploration program and was performing exploratory technical work on the site.
Three months ended May 31, 2023
Santa Ana
Other
Total
Drilling
$
85,088
$
-
$
85,088
Payroll
155,789
196,216
352,005
Field Expenses and other
282,318
3,796
286,114
Technical consulting
24,797
54,046
78,843
Total
$
547,992
$
254,058
$
802,050
Three months ended May 31, 2022
Santa Ana
Other
Total
Drilling
$
1,256,942
$
-
$
1,256,942
Payroll
537,716
8,470
546,186
Field Expenses and other
181,334
-
181,334
Technical consulting
74,198
3,191
77,389
Total
$
2,050,190
$
11,661
$
2,061,851
