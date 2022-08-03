Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCG   CA69002Q1054

OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION

(OCG)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:45 2022-08-03 am EDT
0.1650 CAD   -2.94%
02:29pOUTCROP SILVER & GOLD : Interim MD&A
PU
02:29pOUTCROP SILVER & GOLD : Interim Financial Statements
PU
07/29Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Outcrop Silver & Gold : Interim Financial Statements

08/03/2022 | 02:29pm EDT
OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited)

OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION

Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)

As at

Notes

May 31, 2022

August 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,131,086

$

4,453,217

Receivables

50,890

39,017

Advances and prepaid expenses

277,831

233,829

Deferred financing costs

-

178,059

4,459,807

4,904,122

Non-current assets

Equipment

118,836

62,911

Mineral properties

5

4,453,461

4,453,461

4,572,297

4,516,372

Total assets

$

9,032,104

$

9,420,494

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

6

$

851,525

$

675,574

851,525

675,574

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

7

55,990,622

51,605,327

Stock-based reserves

7

10,507,736

9,840,297

Warrant reserves

7

13,750,930

11,317,286

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

641

(2,377)

Deficit

(72,069,350)

(64,015,613)

Total shareholders' equity

8,180,579

8,744,920

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

9,032,104

$

9,420,494

Nature of operations and going concern

1

Subsequent events

12

Approved for issue by the Board of Directors on July 29, 2022.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Joseph P. Hebert"

"Kevin Nishi"

Joseph P. Hebert, Director

Kevin Nishi, Director

2

OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION

Condensed interim consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Note

May 31,

May 31,

May 31,

May 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Expenses

Exploration and evaluation

5

$

2,061,851

$

1,963,232

$

4,922,356

$

6,211,701

Foreign exchange

117,836

(35,462)

183,442

(495,345)

General and administrative

8

390,361

256,264

746,813

618,863

Investor relations

192,997

452,763

714,013

940,958

Professional fees

8

127,434

146,985

410,288

255,003

Stock-based compensation

7

374,013

736,234

769,192

1,877,918

Wages and benefits

8

106,391

65,360

311,746

322,330

(3,370,883)

(3,585,376)

(8,057,850)

(9,731,428)

Interest income

1,613

3,913

4,113

11,456

Impairment of mineral properties

-

(41,114)

-

(41,114)

Gain on sale of marketable securities

-

-

-

3,055

1,613

(37,201)

4,113

(26,603)

Loss for the period

(3,369,270)

(3,622,577)

(8,053,737)

(9,758,031)

Items that are or may be reclassified to

profit or loss

Foreign currency translation differences for

2,752

818

3,018

(3,119)

foreign operations

Comprehensive loss for the period

$

(3,366,518)

$

(3,621,759)

$

(8,050,719)

$

(9,761,150)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.02)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.06)

$

(0.09)

Weighted average number of common

7

157,550,899

125,620,268

141,113,735

114,393,914

shares outstanding

OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION

Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

Nine months ended

May 31,

May 31,

2022

2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Loss for the period

$

(8,053,737)

$

(9,758,031)

Items not involving cash:

Depreciation

25,244

17,946

Stock-based compensation

769,192

1,877,918

Impairment of mineral properties

-

41,114

Unrealized gain on marketable securities

-

(5,730)

Unrealized foreign exchange gain

9,369

44,113

Changes in non-cash working capital balances:

Receivables

(11,873)

(2,469)

Advances and prepaid expenses

(44,002)

237,558

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

6

175,951

687,901

Change in long-term receivables

-

68,150

(7,129,856)

(6,791,530)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Capital asset acquisitions

(81,169)

(20,599)

Sale of marketable securities

-

11,460

(81,169)

(9,139)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Shares issue

7

7,445,806

9,658,508

Share issue costs

(728,620)

(937,938)

Deferred financing costs

7

178,059

(27,229)

6,895,245

8,693,341

Effect of foreign exchange on cash

(6,351)

(46,571)

Change in cash during the period

(322,131)

1,846,101

Cash, beginning of period

4,453,217

5,952,245

Cash, end of period

$

4,131,086

$

7,798,346

Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows - Note 11

4

OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION

Condensed interim consolidated statements of shareholders' equity

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)

Accumulated

Other

Number of

Share

Stock-Based

Warrant

Comprehensive

Notes

Shares

Capital

Reserves

Reserves

Loss

Deficit

Total

Balance, August 31, 2020

107,798,133

$

44,702,834

$

7,596,002

$

9,292,227

$

(46)

$

$ (51,169,108)

$

10,421,909

Common shares issued

24,350,820

7,828,865

-

1,829,645

-

-

9,658,510

Warrants issued for finders' fees

-

(253,830)

-

253,830

-

-

-

Share issue costs

-

(937,938)

-

-

-

-

(937,938)

Transfer of fair value of warrants

-

58,416

-

(58,416)

-

-

-

exercised

Transfer of fair value of options

-

177,428

(177,428)

-

-

-

-

exercised

Stock-based compensation

-

-

1,877,918

-

-

-

1,877,918

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

(3,119)

-

(3,119)

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(9,758,031)

(9,758,031)

Balance, May 31, 2021

132,148,953

$

51,575,775

$

9,296,492

$

11,317,286

$

(3,165)

$

$ (60,927,139)

$

11,259,249

Balance, August 31, 2021

132,148,953

51,605,327

$

9,840,297

$

11,317,286

$

(2,377)

$

$ (64,015,613)

8,744,920

$

$

Common shares issued

27,997,055

5,188,806

-

2,257,000

-

-

7,445,806

Warrants issued for finders' fees

-

-

-

180,670

-

-

180,670

Share issue costs

-

(909,290)

-

-

-

-

(909,290)

Transfer of fair value of warrants

-

4,026

-

(4,026)

-

-

-

exercised

Transfer of fair value of options

-

101,753

(101,753)

-

-

-

-

exercised

Stock-based compensation

-

-

769,192

-

-

-

769,192

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

3,018

-

3,018

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(8,053,737)

(8,053,737)

Balance, May 31, 2022

160,146,008

$

55,990,622

$

10,507,736

$

13,750,930

$

641

$

$ (72,069,350)

$

8,180,579

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 18:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
