Outcrop Silver & Gold : Interim Financial Statements
OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021
(unaudited)
OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION
Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position
(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)
As at
Notes
May 31, 2022
August 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,131,086
$
4,453,217
Receivables
50,890
39,017
Advances and prepaid expenses
277,831
233,829
Deferred financing costs
-
178,059
4,459,807
4,904,122
Non-current assets
Equipment
118,836
62,911
Mineral properties
5
4,453,461
4,453,461
4,572,297
4,516,372
Total assets
$
9,032,104
$
9,420,494
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
6
$
851,525
$
675,574
851,525
675,574
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
7
55,990,622
51,605,327
Stock-based reserves
7
10,507,736
9,840,297
Warrant reserves
7
13,750,930
11,317,286
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
641
(2,377)
Deficit
(72,069,350)
(64,015,613)
Total shareholders' equity
8,180,579
8,744,920
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
9,032,104
$
9,420,494
Nature of operations and going concern
1
Subsequent events
12
Approved for issue by the Board of Directors on July 29, 2022.
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
"Joseph P. Hebert"
"Kevin Nishi"
Joseph P. Hebert, Director
Kevin Nishi, Director
2
OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION
Condensed interim consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss
(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Note
May 31,
May 31,
May 31,
May 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Expenses
Exploration and evaluation
5
$
2,061,851
$
1,963,232
$
4,922,356
$
6,211,701
Foreign exchange
117,836
(35,462)
183,442
(495,345)
General and administrative
8
390,361
256,264
746,813
618,863
Investor relations
192,997
452,763
714,013
940,958
Professional fees
8
127,434
146,985
410,288
255,003
Stock-based compensation
7
374,013
736,234
769,192
1,877,918
Wages and benefits
8
106,391
65,360
311,746
322,330
(3,370,883)
(3,585,376)
(8,057,850)
(9,731,428)
Interest income
1,613
3,913
4,113
11,456
Impairment of mineral properties
-
(41,114)
-
(41,114)
Gain on sale of marketable securities
-
-
-
3,055
1,613
(37,201)
4,113
(26,603)
Loss for the period
(3,369,270)
(3,622,577)
(8,053,737)
(9,758,031)
Items that are or may be reclassified to
profit or loss
Foreign currency translation differences for
2,752
818
3,018
(3,119)
foreign operations
Comprehensive loss for the period
$
(3,366,518)
$
(3,621,759)
$
(8,050,719)
$
(9,761,150)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.02)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.06)
$
(0.09)
Weighted average number of common
7
157,550,899
125,620,268
141,113,735
114,393,914
shares outstanding
OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION
Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows
(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)
Note
Nine months ended
May 31,
May 31,
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss for the period
$
(8,053,737)
$
(9,758,031)
Items not involving cash:
Depreciation
25,244
17,946
Stock-based compensation
769,192
1,877,918
Impairment of mineral properties
-
41,114
Unrealized gain on marketable securities
-
(5,730)
Unrealized foreign exchange gain
9,369
44,113
Changes in non-cash working capital balances:
Receivables
(11,873)
(2,469)
Advances and prepaid expenses
(44,002)
237,558
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
6
175,951
687,901
Change in long-term receivables
-
68,150
(7,129,856)
(6,791,530)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital asset acquisitions
(81,169)
(20,599)
Sale of marketable securities
-
11,460
(81,169)
(9,139)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Shares issue
7
7,445,806
9,658,508
Share issue costs
(728,620)
(937,938)
Deferred financing costs
7
178,059
(27,229)
6,895,245
8,693,341
Effect of foreign exchange on cash
(6,351)
(46,571)
Change in cash during the period
(322,131)
1,846,101
Cash, beginning of period
4,453,217
5,952,245
Cash, end of period
$
4,131,086
$
7,798,346
Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows - Note 11
4
OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION
Condensed interim consolidated statements of shareholders' equity
(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)
Accumulated
Other
Number of
Share
Stock-Based
Warrant
Comprehensive
Notes
Shares
Capital
Reserves
Reserves
Loss
Deficit
Total
Balance, August 31, 2020
107,798,133
$
44,702,834
$
7,596,002
$
9,292,227
$
(46)
$
$ (51,169,108)
$
10,421,909
Common shares issued
24,350,820
7,828,865
-
1,829,645
-
-
9,658,510
Warrants issued for finders' fees
-
(253,830)
-
253,830
-
-
-
Share issue costs
-
(937,938)
-
-
-
-
(937,938)
Transfer of fair value of warrants
-
58,416
-
(58,416)
-
-
-
exercised
Transfer of fair value of options
-
177,428
(177,428)
-
-
-
-
exercised
Stock-based compensation
-
-
1,877,918
-
-
-
1,877,918
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
(3,119)
-
(3,119)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(9,758,031)
(9,758,031)
Balance, May 31, 2021
132,148,953
$
51,575,775
$
9,296,492
$
11,317,286
$
(3,165)
$
$ (60,927,139)
$
11,259,249
Balance, August 31, 2021
132,148,953
51,605,327
$
9,840,297
$
11,317,286
$
(2,377)
$
$ (64,015,613)
8,744,920
$
$
Common shares issued
27,997,055
5,188,806
-
2,257,000
-
-
7,445,806
Warrants issued for finders' fees
-
-
-
180,670
-
-
180,670
Share issue costs
-
(909,290)
-
-
-
-
(909,290)
Transfer of fair value of warrants
-
4,026
-
(4,026)
-
-
-
exercised
Transfer of fair value of options
-
101,753
(101,753)
-
-
-
-
exercised
Stock-based compensation
-
-
769,192
-
-
-
769,192
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
3,018
-
3,018
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(8,053,737)
(8,053,737)
Balance, May 31, 2022
160,146,008
$
55,990,622
$
10,507,736
$
13,750,930
$
641
$
$ (72,069,350)
$
8,180,579
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 18:28:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-12,8 M
-9,98 M
-9,98 M
Net cash 2021
4,45 M
3,46 M
3,46 M
P/E ratio 2021
-2,13x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
27,2 M
21,2 M
21,1 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
69
Free-Float
50,6%
Chart OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0,17 CAD
Average target price
0,75 CAD
Spread / Average Target
341%